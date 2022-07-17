"Club flexible on low transfer conditions" - Fabrizio Romano suggests Barcelona star could be sold for cut-price fee

FC Barcelona are open to offloading Dutch forward Memphis Depay on a lowered transfer fee, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has stated that Depay will only want to move to one of Europe's elite clubs if he happens to leave the Nou Camp. The transfer expert tweeted the following in that regard:

"Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on “low” transfer conditions. Memphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club."

Memphis would accept a potential transfer only to important club. Barcelona board had new direct talk with Memphis Depay this week. Xavi counting on him in case he decides to stay - if not, club flexible on "low" transfer conditions.

Depay is in danger of becoming a forgotten player at the Nou Camp ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Catalan giants have been strengthening their attack in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Barcelona have already announced the arrival of Brazilian attacker Raphinha for an initial fee of around €58 million. Xavi Hernandez's side have also come to an agreement with Bayern Munich to bring in Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

On top of that, French winger Ousmane Dembele has also signed a new two-year contract with the Catalan outfit.

On top of the two new signings, the club also possess Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres up front. Hence, Memphis Depay is deemed surplus to requirements.

It is worth mentioning that Depay is attracting interest from foreign clubs this summer. According to Fichajes.net, Tottenham Hotspur could make a €20 million bid for the Dutch international in the coming weeks.

Depay only arrived at the Nou Camp last summer on a free transfer from Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais. The 28-year-old forward ended the 2021-22 season as the club's joint-highest goalscorer with Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang, who joined in January. Depay scored 13 goals in 37 matches across all competitions.

Barcelona will face Real Madrid in Las Vegas for a pre-season friendly

Barcelona are scheduled to take on arch-rivals Real Madrid for a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas, United States on July 23. El Clasico is part of the Catalan giants' pre-season tour to the USA ahead of the new season.

Barcelona arrived last night in Miami for their preseason US tour at 19:36 local time. They will spend five days in Florida before leaving for Las Vegas.



Barcelona arrived last night in Miami for their preseason US tour at 19:36 local time. They will spend five days in Florida before leaving for Las Vegas.https://t.co/uEt3iutl2P

Barcelona are scheduled to play four pre-season games in the United States, including their clash against Real Madrid. Xavi Hernandez's side will begin their tour with a game against Inter Miami on July 19.

They will then also face Juventus and the New York Red Bulls to end their tour in North America.

