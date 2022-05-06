“Club offered me the contract on the day we lost three matches” – Arteta reveals interesting fact about new Arsenal deal 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who recently signed a new contract with the club, has revealed an interesting story behind the deal.

The Spaniard, who took charge of the club in December 2019, extended his term till June 2025, with his previous deal running out next summer. The extension has come on the back of a good Premier League season for the Gunners. They started the campaign with three consecutive defeats but now sit in fourth place with just four games remaining.

He has turned the tables, and the club is certainly happy with the job Arteta has done, tying him down for an additional two years.

"I'm happy, excited, grateful and really, really happy today," Mikel said after signing the extension.

The 40-year-old has now revealed an interesting anecdote of how the new contract came about. Speaking at a press conference ahead of their clash with Leeds, he said:

“The club offered me the contract on the day we lost three matches. That day I said chapeau and we go. The club was so decisive and committed to do it now."

"They wanted to bring clarity for the project and not have to worry about that in the summer. They (players) found out this morning. Some of them asked me in the past because they have questions. But I don’t like to talk about that. This afternoon it’s done.”

Arsenal's Champions League push appeared to fizzle out after defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton. However, they recovered with consecutive wins over Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United.

The Gunners now sit in fourth place in the league standings with 63 points, two ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal on brink of UEFA Champions League return

Arsenal are just four games away from a UEFA Champions League return, having failed to qualify for the competition in the last five years.

However, they are not there just yet, with Arsenal and Spurs set to meet next week. The winner of the contest could effectively seal the fourth spot and a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. A draw would also do for the Gunners.

#Arteta #Arsenal #AFC Mikel Arteta has all eyes on a top-four finish and Champions League spot!

Tottenham have the home advantage but will also be under greater pressure if they slip up against Liverpool this weekend.

It's also worth mentioning that Arsenal's final game of the season is against Everton, who are fighting for survival and have beaten them in their last three meetings.

It will be interesting to see which team eventually comes out on top in this topsy-turvy race for fourth.

