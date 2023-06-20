"Clutch god", "Greatest to ever do it" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo scores late winner for Portugal in landmark game against Iceland

Cristiano Ronaldo left it late but managed to bag on his record 200th appearance for Portugal in a 1-0 win over 10-man Iceland on Tuesday (June 20).

Selecao das Quinas clashed with Strákarnir okkar in a Euro 2024 qualifier, looking to remain perfect in Group J. They did just that courtesy of Ronaldo's last-gasp winner that sealed all three points for Roberto Martinez's side.

Portugal headed into the clash at Laugardalsvöllur with three wins from three games. However, it wasn't an easy ride for Ronaldo and Co as Iceland put on a brave performance.

They looked set to hold the 2016 European Champions to a 0-0 draw until the 80th minute when drama ensued. Icelandic midfielder Willum Þór Willumsson was given his marching orders for a second bookable offense.

The one-man advantage proved too much of an ask for the hosts as Selecao pushed for a winner. That winner arrived in the 89th minute and it had to be the man of the moment, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 38-year-old was honored with a certificate by the Guinness World Records before the Euro 2024 qualifier. He reached 200 international caps, the first player in history to achieve this feat.

Ronaldo made sure it was a memorable night as he netted a winner from close range. It was initially ruled that the iconic forward was offside, but the goal was eventually given. He has now taken his tally to 123 goals in 200 international games.

It also means Martinez's men head into the summer break top of Group J with four wins from four. They are sailing towards the European Championships in Germany next year.

One fan lauded Ronaldo for coming up with the goods late on:

"Clutch god."

Another fan praised the iconic forward as the best:

"Greatest to ever do it."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Portugal's dramatic victory thanks to their legendary captain:

Portugal @selecaoportugal Final da partida! ⏹️ Portugal consegue a vitória perto do apito final! #VesteABandeira Final da partida! ⏹️ Portugal consegue a vitória perto do apito final! #VesteABandeira

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Of course Cristiano Ronaldo scores on his record 200th international cap for Portugal!Of course Cristiano Ronaldo scores on his record 200th international cap for Portugal! 🇵🇹Of course 🐐 https://t.co/s8MRxEd5Ow

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez lauded Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his 200th appearance

Roberto Martinez saluted Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martinez lavished praise on Portugal captain Ronaldo ahead of his 200th international cap for Selecao. The new coach of the national team stated that the iconic forward was an example. He said when analyzing his performance in a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina (via GOAL):

"He is a unique player with 199 caps. His attitude was perfect, without the ball, always working, following the team’s plan. I am very satisfied. [He is] an example of a player who wants the best for the team."

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to have an impact for his club and country despite being in the twilight of his career. He just came off a superb start to life with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. The Portuguese legend scored 14 goals in 19 games across competitions.

