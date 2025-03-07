"Coach needs to go", "I can stop watching" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo gets subbed out in Al-Nassr's SPL clash against Al-Shabab

Al-Nassr fans on social media have called out manager Stefano Pioli for substituting Cristiano Ronaldo in their 2-2 league draw against Al-Shabab on Friday (March 7). Despite scoring the Knights of Najd's second goal of the night, Ronaldo was replaced by Jhon Duran in the 71st minute.

Nawaf Al-Boushal appeared to have fouled Al-Shabab's Daniel Podence in the penalty area in the 42nd minute. Thus, Shabab were awarded a penalty which Abderrazak Hamdallah converted in the 44th minute.

However, Al-Shabab's lead was short-lived as Ayman Yahya equalized for the Knights of Najd three minutes later (45+2’). Nine minutes later (45+11’), Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr the lead as he rifled his shot into the net.

Mohammed Al-Fatil was issued a red card for a rough challenge on Podence in the 52nd minute. The Knights of Najd struggled to control the game after Al-Fatil’s red card as Pioli had to make some tactical adjustments.

Mohammed Al-Shwirekh planted his header in the net following a cross by Cristian Guanca in the 67th minute, making the final score 2-2.

In his stint on the pitch, Ronaldo had a passing accuracy of 60% (12/20). He registered four shots on target and was successful in two out of three attempted dribbles but missed one big chance in attack (via Sofascore).

After Ronaldo was replaced by Duran in the 71st minute, fans took to X to criticize Al-Nassr’s manager for his decision, with one tweeting:

"Yeah that coach needs to go WTFFFF."

"You need a clutch goal and Pioli takes the greatest goal scorer of all time off,” another added.

"You've got to be kidding me,” another lamented.

"No way pioli need to be sacked,” a fan opined.

"We need a goal nd cristiano off nice job pioli,” a fan sarcastically tweeted.

"Im so tired. PIOLIN OUT!,” another vented.

"Thank u i can stop watching,” wrote another.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo performed at Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season?

Al Nassr v Al Ettifaq - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

The Portuguese icon has been lethal and brilliant in attack for the Knights of Najd this season. Ronaldo is also arguably one of the best-performing players in the league in general.

In 23 appearances in the league this season, he has scored 18 goals and registered three assists. He's also the leading contender ahead of Karim Benzema (16 goals in 21 games) in the race for the league's Golden Boot this season.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr are fourth in the standings, having registered 48 points from 24 league games this season. They are 10 points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in the title race.

