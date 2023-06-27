“Coaches have to work with players” - Nasser Hussain explains difference between Jurgen Klopp and Sir Alex Ferguson

Former England cricket team captain Nasser Hussain has detailed the key differences between Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Englishman, who now works as a commentator, explained how the two managers treat and interact with their players differently.

Hussain said about Jurgen Klopp on Sky Sports:

“When Jurgen Klopp signs someone, his scouts will have told him how good a footballer they are, but he will meet the player and discuss family. What makes them tick and what doesn't. What interests them and what doesn't. He selects people on character as much as ability.”

Ferguson was infamous for his 'hairdryer' treatment in the dressing room, taking a strict and aggressive approach to motivate his players. Hussain highlighted the former Manchester United boss' management style and added:

“I do think the days of the Sir Alex Ferguson 'hairdryer treatment' are gone. I think coaches have to work with players now rather than take them on. Klopp said that he can get angry but that if he is dressing someone down then it shows he has not got his point across to them in the first place.”

Hussain further stated:

“He was strong on being his team's mate but not their best mate because he is their boss and has to tell them certain things.”

Jurgen Klopp's methods of management certainly have earned him success during his career at Liverpool since joining the club in 2015. The German manager helped the Reds end their long wait for a Premier League title and also led them to UEFA Champions League glory, amongst other achievements.

Sir Alex Ferguson, meanwhile, won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, among other honors.

Jurgen Klopp's agent dismisses potential Liverpool exit amid Germany links

Klopp's agent Mark Kosicke has dismissed rumors of a potential exit from Anfield for the German boss. He has been linked with the Germany role, currently occupied by former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick.

Kosicke told BILD (as quoted by The Mirror):

"Jurgen has a long-term contract with the LFC and the DFB has a national coach, so it's not an issue for us."

The German manager signed an extension with the Reds last year on his old deal that would have expired in 2024. His new contract with the Merseyside outfit runs until 2026.

Jurgen Klopp's resume certainly warrants the Germany role. The 56-year-old coach has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup with Liverpool. He also won the Bundesliga, and DFL-Supercup with Borussia Dortmund.

