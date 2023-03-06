Cody Gakpo’s girlfriend enjoys Anfield experience from the stands as Dutch striker shines in Liverpool triumph over Manchester United

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo's girlfriend Noa van der Bij posted a picture of herself at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp's side demolished Manchester United by a scoreline of 7-0 on Sunday.

Gakpo put in a phenomenal performance against the Red Devils, scoring his team's first and third goals of the night. His girlfriend, Noa, enjoyed herself from the stands and posted an image of the prestigious stadium on her Instagram story.

Noa has a degree in management from the Avans University of Applied Sciences and works as a junior booker for Cachet models. She has almost 37,000 followers on Instagram.

After Gakpo's move from PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool in January, Noa also moved to Merseyside alongside her partner.

Interestingly, the forward was close to a move to Manchester United in the 2022 summer transfer window before eventually joining their Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo earned plaudits for his performance during Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Cody Gakpo was one of the Reds' main protagonists against Manchester United. The Dutchman showcased why he was one of the most sought after attackers in the world before his move to Anfield.

Speaking after the match, Virgil van Dijk showered praise on his countryman, saying (via This is Anfield):

“Very clinical. I think a lot of those goals were world class in my opinion, The first one, I think the whole build-up towards it was outstanding. Obviously cutting in to his right foot, a quality finish. Obviously it’s been a difficult time to come in any club, I think, in the winter for any player but he’s settling in very well. It’s a very difficult position to play."

The towering central defender added:

“Obviously he learns from one of the best, I think, each and every day with Bobby Firmino. He has to keep going, keep the confidence, keep the belief and stick together. I think he will be fine for this club and I mentioned it already before but he’s a fantastic player. Darwin is causing chaos all the time with his speed, his passion and also with the quality.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Cody Gakpo has one more Premier League goal than Antony in five less appearances Cody Gakpo has one more Premier League goal than Antony in five less appearances 😮 https://t.co/xorzSNDySw

Since his January arrival, the 23-year-old has scored four goals in 12 matches for the Reds.

