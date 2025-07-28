Coldplay singer Chris Martin sums up Lionel Messi with a comment after Inter Miami star and wife Antonela Roccuzzo are shown on jumbotron at concert

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin hailed Lionel Messi as the '#1 sports person of all time' at his latest concert. The Inter Miami star was in attendance along with his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, and their three kids.Coldplay were at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, and Messi was in the crowd to enjoy the concert. Towards the end of the show, the Inter Miami superstar and his wife were caught on screen during 'The Jumbotron Song,' and Martin had a verse dedicated to them.He thanked the Barcelona legend for coming to the show and sang:&quot;Leo! Leo! Well Leo, my beautiful brother. You and your wife are looking so fine. Thanks for coming today to see our band play. The number one sports person of all time!&quot;The Coldplay jumbotron has been in the news this month after the infamous moment at a Boston-area show. Martin has been issuing a cheeky warning to fans, saying:“We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”There was no controversy at the Hard Rock Stadium, as Lionel Messi was in attendance with his wife, who also posted about it on Instagram.MLS ban could affect Lionel Messi's future at Inter Miami, hints co-ownerLionel Messi was handed a one-match ban by MLS for skipping the All-Stars game last week. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas spoke about it and revealed that the club captain was furious, hinting that it could affect their contract talks with him. He said (via Tom Bogert):“The reaction was exactly as expected: Not positive... They don’t understand the decision. They don’t understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension. I think the rule is going to change. Leo Messi is extremely upset. I’m hopeful it doesn’t have an impact long-term.&quot;&quot;Will it have an impact on his perception on the league and its rules? No doubt. Lionel is different from everyone else. He wants to participate in competitive matches. He is very, very angry, but we must unite as one entity, we are against the world, and that must be reflected in our performance during the second half of the year.&quot;Lionel Messi is in the final months of his contract at Inter Miami and is yet to pen a new deal. However, The Athletic have reported that he is closer to staying at the club than leaving.