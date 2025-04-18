Colombia icon Carlos Valderrama snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and picks Lionel Messi in his list of top 5 players to watch currently

Legendary Colombian footballer Carlos Valderrama recently picked his top five players to watch currently and included Lionel Messi in the list. However, Messi's eternal rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, didn’t make Valderrama's top five.

Despite being in the twilight of their careers, Messi and Ronaldo have continued strutting their stuff at their respective clubs, Inter Miami and Al-Nassr. The pair have dominated the sport for nearly two decades, sharing 13 Ballons d’Or between themselves. Ronaldo is leading the goal-scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League this season (23), while Messi continues to help the Herons with his playmaking abilities.

In a recent interview on American radio network Fútbol de Primera, Valderrama was asked to name his top five players to watch currently. In response, he said:

"Messi, Mbappe, Vinicius, Luis Diaz, and I like those two from Barcelona, Raphinha and Yamal."

The GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continues to divide fans, pundits, and fellow players. Both the superstars are looking increasingly likely to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I think we should applaud him for that’’ – Julio Baptista picks his GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Brazil international Julio Baptista recently joined the bandwagon of picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Baptista threw his weight behind Ronaldo in the old-age debate.

The former Real Madrid man pointed out that Messi has always had good players around him while Ronaldo hasn't always had it easy. Speaking to Football Italia as quoted by Sporting News, Baptista added that Ronaldo has played in more leagues than his Argentine counterpart.

“If I had to choose, I think I would have to take into account the fact that it was harder for Cristiano. He was voted the best player in the world at Manchester United, he won the Champions League at Manchester United, which was a little more difficult."

“Messi was always with good players, but Cristiano played in several different places. So for me, what Cristiano did was harder than what Messi did. Ronaldo has more variety in the CV, and I think we should applaud him for that and reward him as GOAT, too," he concluded.

Messi has registered eight goals and three assists in 10 games for Inter Miami this season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored 32 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr.

