Colombia manager provides fitness update on Liverpool superstar Luis Diaz

Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo has reassured Liverpool fans that Luis Diaz is fit as the winger prepares to represent his nation during the international break.

Diaz played 114 minutes in the Merseysiders' remarkable 4-3 (a.e.t) loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals last Sunday (March 17). He appeared to pick up a knock during that clash at Old Trafford.

Jurgen Klopp suggested Diaz had sustained a groin injury when speaking about players heading off for international duty (via Liverpool Echo):

"Lucho (Diaz) felt his groin, Darwin (Nunez) his hamstring, hopefully it is not. And Cody (Gakpo) has twisted his ankle I think."

However, Lorenzo allayed fears regarding the pacey winger potentially being sidelined. He said ahead of Colombia's friendlies against Spain today (March 22) and Romania four days later (via the source above):

"Luis is fine. We have measured the loads because he played the extra time. He is one of the players who plays the most."

Liverpool appear to have asked Colombia to ensure Diaz comes out of the international break unscathed:

"They have asked me to take care of him. We're going to do that, but he's going to measure himself so that he's fine."

Luis Diaz has been vital for Klopp's Merseysiders this season, posting 11 goals and five assists in 39 games across competitions. They will be eager to have him fit as they continue pursuing Premier League and the UEFA Europa League glory.

Fabrizio Romano refutes claims PSG have approached Liverpool for Luis Diaz

Luis Enrique's PSG have been linked with Luis Diaz.

Luis Diaz's future has been the subject of speculation despite being a pivotal member of Klopp's side this season. The 45-cap Colombia international has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain as they attempt to replace Kylian Mbappe.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on reports claiming the Parisians have made an approach. He wrote on X:

"Liverpool have not been approached by Paris Saint-Germain for Luis Diaz so far, no negotiations or talks talking place. Liverpool (aren't) showing any desire or plan to sell Diaz, considered a key top player."

Diaz arrived at Anfield from Liga Portugal side FC Porto in January 2022 for a reported £37 million. He's won four major trophies with Klopp's side including the Carabao Cup this season.

The 27-year-old has three years left on his contract with the Merseysiders. He's been a regular starter throughout the season and stepped up during Mohamed Salah's absence through injury.