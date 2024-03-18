Colombian media provide update on Luis Diaz after Jurgen Klopp revealed Liverpool star suffered against Manchester United

According to Colombian outlet Noticias Carasol, Liverpool star Luis Diaz has joined Colombia's national team's camp. This comes after there were fears that he suffered an injury during the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The Merseysiders suffered a heart-breaking 4-3 loss in extra time against the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17. Diaz was forced off in the 114th minute of the game, sparking speculations that he might have suffered a knock.

Klopp told the media after the game that the winger felt his groin. He said that all three of Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo suffered injuries: (via GOAL):

"Now, the boys go on international duty. We hope they come back healthy. Lucho (Diaz) felt his groin, Darwin hamstring, and Cody twisted his ankle. They play again in four or five days, it's crazy. Hopefully, we'll finish the season in style."

However, according to the aforementioned report, Diaz has joined his national team's camp to take on Spain and Romania later this month.

The winger has been a key player for Liverpool this season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 39 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks about the international break after the Manchester United defeat

As mentioned earlier, three Liverpool stars suffered blows during the FA Cup quarter-final clash against Manchester United. Hence, the consensus notion is that the international break has come at the right time for Klopp's team as the player will get more time to recover.

The German has now reflected on the situation, saying that he can't influence national teams' managers' decision to rest or play his stars. He said (via the Reds' website):

"I am not exactly sure when they play the first games. I think probably Thursday or Friday, something like that, so until then, it should be fine."

Klopp added that most players have friendlies, except for Wataru Endo, who has two World Cup qualifiers against North Korea coming up, saying:

"Can I make this decision for the managers? Most of them don't speak the same language and I have no contact. They want them as well in the best possible shape in the summer, so most of them play either Copa or Euros."

Liverpool, meanwhile, will return to action after the international break against Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League home clash on March 31. The Reds are second in the league table, level on points (64 points from 28 matches) with league leaders Arsenal but behind on goal difference.