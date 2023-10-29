Colombian police are prepared to give 200M pesos as reward to any person with information about Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father

Liverpool sensation Luis Diaz's father's whereabouts are unknown. Colombian authorities are offering a reward of 200 million pesos (approximately £39,938) for critical information leading to his rescue.

Diaz was noticeably absent from the Reds' clash with Nottingham Forest this Sunday. This followed the emergence of information that both his parents were kidnapped by unidentified gunmen on motorcycles the previous evening.

While Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was successfully liberated in a police operation, the whereabouts of his father are still unknown. Colombian President Gustavo Petro made a solemn acknowledgment late Saturday night, stating (via Metro):

"In Operation Padlock in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued. We are still searching for the father."

Colombian police have publicized the considerable reward in hopes of expediting the search for Diaz's father. On Sunday, Luis Fernando Velasco, Colombia's Minister of the Interior, elaborated on the crisis situation (via Metro):

"Yesterday afternoon, we received a call, we contacted the police, and the police commander, General Salamanca, went to the area with a very good effect, which was the release of the mother."

Velasco further stressed the urgency of apprehending the kidnappers, emphasizing efforts to thwart any potential transfer of Diaz’s father to Venezuela. He called on citizens to come forward with any information, stating:

"The actions of the public force seek to block the way for these to prevent them from transferring Luis Díaz’s father to Venezuela, which is a first hypothesis, and I ask citizens to report if they know anything."

Diogo Jota's touching tribute to Luis Diaz shines amid Liverpool's triumph over Nottingham Forest

As Liverpool decisively overpowered Nottingham Forest 3-0 at Anfield, one emotional moment stood out: Diogo Jota's tribute to absent teammate Luis Diaz. Diaz, the Colombian winger, is dealing with the kidnapping crisis involving his parents back in his home country and was unavailable for the game.

It took just 31 minutes for Jota to make his mark, finding the back of the net and then turning his post-goal celebration into a moment of empathy and solidarity. The Portuguese sensation raced toward the Liverpool dugout, lifted high Diaz's No. 7 shirt, and was soon joined by their other teammates.

The Reds were in exquisite form, controlling over an impressive 70% of possession. Darwin Nunez amplified their lead to 2-0 before the halftime whistle, and Egyptian maestro Mohamed Salah put the final nail in the Nottingham coffin with another goal in the second half.