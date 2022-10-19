Colombian top-flight footballer flashes his penis in wild attempt to distract opposition players

Colombian defender Geisson Perea bizarrely flashed his privates to try and distract opposition players during a 2-1 defeat to Jaguares de Córdoba, per Mirror.

The NSFW moment occurred when Jaguares won a free-kick, and their kick-taker went to strike the ball.

Santa Fe's Perea quickly pulled his shorts down to try and distract the opposition.

He gave not only the opposition but also broadcast cameras a sight of his private parts.

Whether Perera's actions were the reason the free-kick was missed remains to be seen, but there has been outrage from fans.

They are calling on the player to be sanctioned, with one fan exclaiming:

"Shame on that player Geisson Perea from Santa Fe lowering his uniform and showing the referee... Are we going with a sanction?"

Another said:

"Geisson Perea deserves to be sanctioned. Embarrassing and unpleasant act. Not a professional."

One supporter even called for the Colombian to be banished from Santa Fe:

"Geisson Perea cannot play again with Santa Fe. I hope Sante Fe calls to do something this week."

Santa Fe currently sit eighth in the Colombian first division with eight wins, four draws and six defeats in 18 fixtures.

Perea has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season but his antics in the defeat to Jaguares may end in a suspension or worse for the defender.

No Colombian surprises at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Colombian joy at 2014 World Cup

Perea will not be at the World Cup in Qatar come November as Colombia failed to qualify for the tournament.

The competition will be watched by millions worldwide but luckily for fans there is no chance of the Colombian trying his bizarre antics on the world stage.

Los Cafeteros made it to the quarter-finals and the round of 16 stages in 2014 and 2018 respectively.

However, they will play no part in this year's tournament, with late victories over Bolivia and Venezuela not being enough in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Their squad contains the likes of Luis Diaz, Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez, but they will not be able to replicate their 2014 heroics which drew much acclaim.

Rodriguez commented on his feelings of sadness at his country's failure to reach Qatar (via FIFA):

"Today I am in deep pain. I believe that our country has the talent and players to always be part of the World Cup.

He added:

"I feel sad and not only for myself, but also for my colleagues who deserve to shine and I know they (know) how."

