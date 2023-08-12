"Come back soon" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans left worried as Al-Nassr star is stretchered off in Arab Club Champions Cup final

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo being stretchered off after sustaining an injury during Al-Nassr's Arab Cup of Champions final win against Al-Hilal on Saturday, August 12. This was after the Portugal captain scored a brace to guide his team through to victory.

Al-Hilal took the lead in the 51st minute of the final through Michael. Al-Nassr defender Abdulelah Al-Amri was sent off in the 71st minute before Ronaldo converted from close range to make it 1-1.

Nawaf Boushal was also sent off in the 78th minute. Ronaldo, however, struck again in extra time with a header to make it 2-1 for his team. The Portuguese, though, had to be stretchered off the field due to a knee injury.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the injury blow and hoped for Ronaldo's speedy recovery as one wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is out injured."

Another commented:

"[Cristiano] Ronaldo stretched off after getting injured in extra time of the cup final."

Here are more reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo's injury against Al-Hilal:

"So heartbreaking to see Ronaldo get off injured after such a performance, just hope it's nothing too serious."

"Ronaldo got injured???"

"[Cristiano] Ronaldo is injured??"

"[Cristiano] Ronaldo injured."

"CRISTIANO IS STRETCHERED OFF THE PITCH. HE'S INJURED. COME BACK STRONG KING OF FOOTBALL"

"It is more than Football for [Cristiano] Ronaldo !! He loves the game. Come back strong. My GOAT."

"I hope he’ll come back soon from the Injury. RONALDO (goat)."

Steven Gerrard spoke about facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the SPL opener

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq will take on Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season opener.

Gerrard and Ronaldo played 13 times against each other as players during their time in the Premier League and on the international level.

The Liverpool legend recently spoke about his plans of coming up against the Portugal captain. Ahead of the Saudi Pro League's matchday 1, Gerrard told the media (via Sports Brief):

"I played against Ronaldo as a player, and I know him very well, and now I will face him again as a coach of Al-Ettifaq."

The Arab Cup of Champions is already in the bag for Ronaldo. He will now look to win the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr and complete the course of winning the league in every country he has played in.