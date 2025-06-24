"Come to my house" - Albanian woman with 3.5 million followers reveals messages from Real Madrid star Vinicius, Benzema and Rafael Leao

Albanian model Melissa M has reportedly revealed that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior invited her to his house. The social media star also disclosed that she received direct messages from Karim Benzema and Rafael Leao too.

In a live session, the 22-year-old said (via Glam Set & Match on Instagram):

"Vini Dm'd me, it was bad bad. But Vinnie always deletes the messages. Like now, it it’s looks like um, i'm the one who texted me last, who who texted me last, it's not true. And so, the conversation like, it was, What you doing today?, I told him i just came back from the stadium, i'm going home now and i don't know what i will do yet and you? I said that okay.

Trending

She continued:

"He [Vinicius] was like play paddle now, come to my house if do you want. I was like excuse me, i said oh thanks for the invitation but i don't feel like it, sorry Vinnie. I still hope that you're okay and you were amazing at the last game, i'm sure you will get the Golden Ball, have a nice day with a smiley. I had the audacity to put like, you know like the smiley, like the two dots and then how. I was like who does he think i am."

However, Real Madrid's Vinicius and Melissa don't follow each other on Instagram. Vinicius also has over 53 million followers on Instagram, while Melissa has 3.5 million followers on the said platform.

The Albanian also alleged that she was texted by former Real Madrid No. 9 Karim Benzema, claiming that she never responded to him. Melissa said:

“It's actually Benzema texting me ‘Holla’, I never answered, and he didn't delete it.”

She also included AC Milan's winger, Leao, among the top-tier players that have sent her a DM. She also claimed that her failure to respond to Leao made him sad. Saying:

“I don't have a lot of funny conversations but yeah. Oh, Rafael Leao, i think i also have a conversation with him. Wait, if he didn't delete, i don't think i'm suppose to actually do this, but Yeah, i don't answer, i answered like once, he sent like a sad smiley, i was like what? he was like, left the messages you, i said i didn't see your message sorry. Then he was like, you have snap?, i never answered, thank you and then he texted me twice again, and I never answered.”

Vini JR is currently in Madrid's camp for the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup (FCWC). While Benzema and Leao are enjoying their holiday ahead of next season.

"We all want to push him to be decisive" - Real Madrid manager on Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid CF v CF Pachuca: Group H - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

Xabi Alonso has stated Los Merengues are all pushing Vinicius to be more decisive in front of goal. The Madrid boss also hailed Vinicius' unpredictability in the attack, claiming that it's an attribute that sets him apart.

In a press briefing after Madrid's 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal, Alonso stated (via GOAL):

"I don't think he needs to be reminded of the situation. He's fine, but we all want to push him to be decisive, as he has been on many occasions. He has that unpredictable style of play that sets him apart. When he manages to connect with his essence on the pitch, it's crucial."

The Madrid No.7 played for 86 minutes in Madrid's 3-1 triumph over Pachuca in the Club World Cup on June 22. If Alonso's system could soothe Vinicius, Real Madrid's goal threat could improve next term and help them defeat the challenges the attack suffered last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More