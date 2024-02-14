"Come to India hermano" - Fans urge Lionel Messi's Argentina to play their March friendlies in India as reports regarding fixtures come to light

Fans are calling for Lionel Messi's Argentina to play their friendly games against Nigeria and Ivory Coast scheduled for March 2024 in India. The games against the two AFCON finalists were meant to happen in China, but were called off after Messi did not feature in Inter Miami's friendly against Hong Kong XI.

The Argentine legend was dealing with a hamstring injury and was unable to make an appearance in the fixture earlier this month. Messi's absence wasn't received well by the Chinese authorities, especially as he featured against Vissel Kobe in Japan only three days later. This led to major backlash from fans and authorities in Beijing and Hong Kong, eventually leading to the decision to cancel Argentina's friendlies.

Now, Argentina are reportedly looking for a new venue for their friendlies against Nigeria and Ivory Coast in March. According to Leo Paradizo (via Albiceleste Talk), they are considering the United States, Indonesia, Malaysia, and India as potential venues with a decision expected before the weekend.

In the wake of these reports, Indian fans took to social media to ask Lionel Messi and the Argentina team to play in India, with one fan stating:

"Come to India hermano."

Here is a selection of their posts:

La Liga president reveals how close Lionel Messi came to Barcelona return

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent last summer and reportedly had three options for his next destination. Aside from a big-money move to Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Messi could have returned to Barcelona after he left the club unceremoniously in 2021 or joined MLS side Inter Miami.

The Argentine legend was widely reported to be headed for a return to Barcelona, but instead, he shocked the world by leaving Europe entirely and moving to Inter Miami. Recently, La Liga president Javier Tebas talked about just how close he was to moving back to Spain. Speaking on a live stream on Kick, he said (via The Mirror):

"Personally, because of Messi's and Barca's desire, I saw it as close. When there is that affection, many economic issues are left aside. I saw it as possible. I saw it as close. I am sure that Messi would have liked to retire at Barca."

Since joining Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has continued in world-class form, scoring 11 goals in 14 appearances and leading the club to the Leagues Cup trophy.