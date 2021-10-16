"Come on, who is better than him at the moment?" - Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's emphatic win

Jurgen Klopp ran out of superlatives for star winger Mohamed Salah following Liverpool's emphatic 5-0 win over Claudio Ranieri's Watford side at Vicarage Road. The German manager called Salah the best football player in the world at the moment.

Speaking to BT Sport following Liverpool's victory, Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on Mohamed Salah. The 54-year-old manager believes Salah is currently above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Klopp said:

"Come on, who is better than him at the moment? There is nobody better - that is clear. He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him?"

"We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance. But right now, he is the best. His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special."

Mohamed Salah was yet again the most influential player for Liverpool. The 29-year-old winger provided an inch-perfect pass for Sadio Mane to open the scoring for the Reds.

He then scored an outrageous goal himself. Salah beat as many as three Watford defenders before curling the ball beyond Ben Foster's far post.

For the time being, the win has taken Liverpool to the top of the table with 18 points. The only team that can dislodge Liverpool from top spot is Chelsea, who play Brentford on Saturday evening.

Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool's performance ahead of his goals

Mohamed Salah said he always puts the first ahead of his personal accolades. The 29-year-old winger has stated that he is feeling extremely confident at the moment. He said he is happy that he is helping Liverpool get all the points. Following the game against Watford, Salah said:

"Last game I scored a better goal maybe?! I don't know which one was better. I always try to score or help someone score. It is always about the team. Always."

"I try to give 100% every single time. I am confident at the moment - I am scoring goals and helping the team to get points which is the most important thing.

Mohamed Salah has started the 2021-22 season in scintillating form as Liverpool look to regain the Premier League title this season. The 29-year-old winger has so far scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 10 matches in all competitions.

Liverpool will next travel to Spain to take on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League before facing fierce-rivals Manchester United in the league.

