“Come on! Here we go again!” - Sebastien Haller chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastian Haller recently revealed his choice in the GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The France-born Ivory Coast international sided with the Portuguese superstar.

In a recent interview with GOAL, Haller was asked a series of questions where he had to choose between two players. He chose Eduardo Mendy over Roman Burki, Sergio Busquets over Ruben Neves, and Karim Benzema over Javier Hernandez before the most important question popped up.

Haller was asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He was initially reluctant to choose one, saying:

"Ahh, come on! Here we go again."

However, the 29-year-old striker did provide an answer. He said:

"Honestly, I would say Ronaldo."

The GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi has been a topic of discussion amongst football fans for over a decade now. Several high-profile footballers have given their opinions on the matter, with Haller being the latest addition to Ronaldo's camp.

Haller was also asked to choose between Roberto Firmino and Lorenzo Insigne. The Dortmund striker sided with the Brazilian.

Watch Haller's Q&A with GOAL:

When Cristiano Ronaldo was asked whether Lionel Messi is the best player he has played against

Throughout his career, Cristiano Ronaldo has been shared the pitch with some of the biggest names in football history, including Lionel Messi.

Last year, Ronaldo was asked by British broadcaster Piers Morgan about whether Messi is the best player he has ever played against. Ronaldo said the Argentine and Zinedine Zidane are perhaps the best he has ever faced. The Portugal captain said (via SPORTBible):

“Probably (Messi), yes. Him (and) Zidane probably - that I have played and fought with.”

Further speaking about Messi, he added:

“Amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. we share. So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a teammate."

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been involved in many on-field duels, their relationship off the field has always been respectful.