"Come on Saudi" - Liverpool star Darwin Nunez jokingly asks for future Saudi transfer amid recent exit rumors

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has sparked fresh speculation about a potential move to Saudi Arabia after jokingly making a plea on camera for the riches the Gulf state could offer him. The Uruguayan forward has been linked with a move away from Anfield in recent months.

Nunez covered his mouth and whispered "Saudi, come on Saudi" during a lighthearted moment in a video with Pro:Direct Soccer.

The clip, in which Nunez and teammate Luis Diaz were discussing cars, saw the 25-year-old playfully hint at a possible future switch while mimicking a phone call, adding, "Ring, ring," as Diaz laughed beside him.

The timing of Nunez’s remarks comes amid reports that Saudi clubs are interested in securing his signature.

During the January transfer window, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Al-Nassr made two bids for the Liverpool forward, with offers rising as high as €75m (£62.4m), including add-ons.

The deal was said to be "very close" to completion, but Liverpool ultimately rejected the proposal due to their inability to secure a replacement on short notice, rather than a lack of desire to sell.

How has Nunez performed since his move to Liverpool?

Since arriving at Anfield in a €100m (£85m) move from Benfica in 2022, Nunez has endured a mixed spell in England. His first season saw him score 14 goals in a transitional Liverpool side, while he improved slightly last season with 18 goals.

However, under new head coach Arne Slot, he has struggled to cement his place as the team’s main striker, with just six goals this season.

With Diogo Jota missing much of the campaign through injury and Luis Diaz being trialed in a central role with inconsistent results, Liverpool are yet to establish a clear first-choice striker.

Nunez’s lighthearted comments have only fueled further speculation about his future, particularly given Saudi Arabia’s ongoing pursuit of top European talent.

In recent years, the Saudi Pro League has lured several Merseyside stars, including Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane, and Georginio Wijnaldum. Mohamed Salah remains a key target.

Unlike many of those who have made the switch later in their careers, Nunez is only 25 and entering what should be his peak years, making him an attractive prospect for Saudi clubs looking to add younger talent to their ranks.

With Nunez himself jokingly entertaining the idea, speculation over his future is unlikely to die down anytime soon.

