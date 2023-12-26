"Comeback kings are back", "Title charge starts now" - Manchester United fans regain confidence after stunning 3-2 win over Aston Villa

Manchester United fans were sent into a frenzy at Old Trafford and on social media, as their team secured a remarkable 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa on Tuesday, December 26.

The Premier League encounter started on a challenging note for the Red Devils. Villa took the lead in the 21st minute, thanks to a free-kick from John McGinn that bypassed the crowded box and found its way into the net.

The goal was a wake-up call, but things worsened five minutes later for the Red Devils. Leander Dendoncker doubled Villa's lead, flicking the ball home after Clement Lenglet headed it back to him from a corner.

However, the second half witnessed a dramatic turnaround. United's resurgence began in the 59th minute with Alejandro Garnacho's goal, as United showed their famed never-say-die attitude. Captain Bruno Fernandes was instrumental, as he set Marcus Rashford up, before the forward found Garnacho for a precise finish.

The momentum firmly shifted in Manchester United's favor as Garnacho struck again in the 71st minute, leveling the score. His shot deflected off Diego Carlos and wrongfooted Emiliano Martinez as the Red Devils' relentless pressure paid off.

The comeback was complete in the 82nd minute, with Rasmus Hojlund scoring his first Premier League goal for Manchester United. McGinn's failed clearance from a United corner fell kindly for the striker, who volleyed the ball into the net off the post.

Manchester United fans in the stadium and on social media were ecstatic. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Comeback kings are back"

"Title charge starts now"

Manchester United's vital triumph halts winless streak, Aston Villa's bid for top spot stalls

Manchester United halted their four-match winless run in all competitions with a critical victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. They also secured three essential points that propelled them to the sixth position in the standings.

For Villa, the defeat was a missed opportunity to level points with league leaders Liverpool. They remain in third place, three points behind the Reds. Unai Emery's men will be keen to bounce back quickly from this setback at Old Trafford.

Looking ahead, Aston Villa will host Burnley on December 30, a team that has secured only 11 points from 19 matches this season. This match will present Unai Emery's side with an opportunity to regain their momentum and maintain their position among the top contenders.

For United, the win at Old Trafford means a lot more than just three points. It's a necessary morale booster as they travel to face Nottingham Forest next in the Premier League.