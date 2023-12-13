"Comeback kings", "We are winning the 15th UCL this season" - Fans on X react as Real Madrid defeat Union Berlin 3-2 in UCL fixture

Real Madrid ended their group stage campaign in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League on a high, following their 3-2 win over Union Berlin. The severely short-handed Spanish giants came from behind to defeat their German opposition, further underlining their quality and strength as a team.

Union Berlin came within minutes of earning a fairytale point in their debut UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu. The German side were aiming to go one better when they faced the Spaniards in the second leg at their adopted home for the competition, the Olympiastadion.

Real Madrid were shocked at half-time when Kevin Volland gave the home side the advantage. Los Blancos rallied in the second half and turned the game on its head through the efforts of striker Joselu, eventually holding on for the win.

Fans of the club took to X to share their excitement at the result, which saw the 14-time winners finish the group stage with a 100% record.

"Hala Madrid

6 out of 6﻿"

"Don’t be suprise Guys , we are winning the 15th Ucl this season"

See more reactions from X below:

Real are through to the second round of the tournament as group winners following an impressive record of six wins from six. Only reigning champions Manchester City may be able to match their record from the group stage of the competition this season.

Real Madrid thriving despite deepening injury situation

Real Madrid have faced a tough season so far, mostly because of their injury problems up till this point of the campaign. Los Blancos have several key players out, with Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois not expected to return this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are also without French midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, as well as forward Vinicius Jr and summer signing Arda Guler. In their absences, other players have stepped up to provide cover and depth in the squad, including youngsters like Nico Paz and fringe players like Dani Ceballos.

Ceballos was on the scoresheet in Berlin alongside veteran striker Joselu, pointing to the quality available at Ancelotti's disposal. Los Blancos are also in second place in La Liga, only two points behind surprise leaders Girona.