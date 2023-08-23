Comedian Karl Porter does incredible impression of football goal celebration in slow motion, video goes viral

UK comedian Karl Porter has gone viral after acting out a brilliant impersonation of a footballer scoring a header and celebrating in slow motion.

Porter was amid one of his stand-up shows when he asked the audience whether they wanted to see him perform his impersonation. He said (via SPORTbible):

"I do a goal celebration in slow motion do you wanna see that?"

The audience cheered him on as he acted out a footballer scoring a header with a plomb in slow motion. There was laughter in the room as he went wide-eyed before celebrating with a pretend knee slide.

Expand Tweet

It was a sight that football fans are all too familiar with and many claim Porter to have been impersonating current players. One Liverpool fan compared the comedian's act to Ibrahima Konate. He reposted his header from the Reds' 3-2 FA Cup semifinal win against Manchester City in 2022. He tweeted:

"Identical."

Expand Tweet

Another fan was full of praise for Porter's impersonation and claimed to have watched the clip over 100 times:

"Must’ve watched this 100 times today."

Expand Tweet

Porter's act has also produced a hilarious meme which features him and Stade Reims coach Will Still who he looks scaringly similar to.

Expand Tweet

Porter's own post of the impersonation on Instagram has received 2.6 million likes. It even received a like from new Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's have both scored iconic headers during their footballing careers

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored many famous headers during his career.

Headers are a crucial part of any footballers game both defensively and in attack. It's often one of the strengths a team will play to by using a tall striker to get on the end of crosses.

However, there have been plenty of smaller players who have leaped to meet the ball with their heads with much success. One of those is Lionel Messi who did just that in the 2011 UEFA Champions League final against Manchester United.

The Argentine icon rose highest and produced an extraordinary header for former club Barcelona to put them 2-1 in front. They went on to beat the Red Devils 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.

However, Messi's longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored many memorable headers. One of his greatest came in extra time against Barca in the 2011 Copa del Rey final.

Angel Di Maria's astute cross found Ronaldo and the Portuguese legend powered a bullet header past Blaugrana goalkeeper Jose Pinto. Los Blancos would go on to win 1-0.