“Coming for that 9th Ballon d'Or”, “Strong enough to win another World Cup” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi brace helps Argentina beat Peru

Lionel Messi put in a Ballon d'Or-worthy performance as his double guided Argentina to a 2-0 win over Peru in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, October 18.

Messi returned to Lionel Scaloni's starting lineup after a spell out with a recent muscular issue. La Abiceleste were buoyed by their skipper's starting role and he shined at the Estadio Nacional de Lima.

Messi opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a sensational effort. Argentina put together a clever move, with Enzo Fernandez finding his captain who struck first time just inside the box. His effort flew past Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and into the bottom corner.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner rose to the occasion once again 10 minutes later, with Fernandez once again assisting. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winners toyed with Peru with intricate passing before breaking.

Fernandez played a neat pass into Julian Alvarez's path but the Manchester City star chose to leave it to Messi. The iconic forward made no mistake in placing the ball past Gallese to grab a double.

It was another night of Messi magic as he ran Juan Reynoso's men ragged throughout. He had seven shots, made one key pass, and won four of nine ground duels.

Argentina's win means they remain perfect at the top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying table with four wins from as many games. Scaloni's troops well and truly lived up to their billing of world champions against Peru.

However, all the plaudits have gone to Lionel Messi on his superb return to La Abiceleste's starting lineup. One fan has backed the Inter Miami superstar for a ninth Ballon d'Or, perhaps concluding he's sealed his eighth award:

"We are coming for that 9th Ballon d'Or."

Another fan talked up the reigning world champions successfully defending their crown come 2026:

"Good game! Argentina are strong ENOUGH to win another World Cup."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Argentina's win against Peru:

Darren Bent explains why Lionel Messi will win his eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of football in Qatar.

Lionel Messi is the heavy favorite to win a record eighth Ballon d'Or come October 30. Spanish outlet SPORT reports that the Argentine icon has already been informed he's the winner of the France Football award.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a memorable past year that finally saw him win the FIFA World Cup. He did so in style with seven goals and three assists in seven games across competitions during the international tournament in Qatar last year.

Former Premier League star Darren Bent reckons the moment Messi lifted the World Cup, he sealed his eighth Ballon d'Or. He said:

"He [Lionel Messi] hasn’t been the best in the past 12 months but in the World Cup he carried his team to the World Cup final. He scored two in the final as well. The moment he lifted that World Cup he was always going to win that Ballon d’Or."

Lionel Messi's exploits for Paris Saint-Germain were also impressive as he bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions. He won his second Ligue 1 title with the Parisians before joining MLS side Inter Miami in the summer.