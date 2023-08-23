"Coming for another trophy", "We are feasting tonight" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami take on FC Cincinnati in US Open Cup S/F

Lionel Messi will look to continue his incredible start to life at Inter Miami as he will captain his side once again against Cincinnati tonight (August 23).

The Argentine icon has been in superb form since joining the Herons following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. He bagged 10 goals and one assist in seven Leagues Cup games as Gerardo Martino's men won their first major trophy.

Messi also finished top goalscorer and was named the Player of the Tournament for his scintillating performances. He has the chance to make more headlines tonight when Inter Miami battles Cincinnati at TQL Stadium in the US Open Cup.

The legendary forward has been named in attack by Martino alongside Leonardo Campana. Meanwhile, Diego Gomez, Jean Mota, and Sergio Busquets are chosen in midfield.

Martino has gone with DeAndre Yedlin, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Tomas Aviles, Kamal Miller, and Jordi Alba in defense. The Herons' Leagues Cup penalty shootout hero Drake Callender is in goal.

Should the Herons beat Cinncinatti tonight they will face either Houston Dynamo or Real Salt Lake in the US Open Cup final. Lionel Messi could already have two trophies at the very start of his spell in Miami by October.

One fan claimed that Messi was coming for more silverware following his side's Leagues Cup triumph. Inter Miami beat Nashville 10-9 on penalties to seal the cup:

"We are coming for another trophy."

Another fan is excited to see Martino's men in action:

"We are feasting tonight."

Lionel Messi celebrates Inter Miami's Leagues Cup triumph with a brilliant Instagram post

Lionel Messi is shining in the States.

Lionel Messi bagged a sensational first-half strike in the Leagues Cup final on course to Inter Miami winning the competition. His fierce left-footed effort on the edge of the box flew past Nashville goalkeeper Elliot Panicco.

Nashville did equalize through Fafa Picault in the second half and the two sides played out a 1-1 draw. They then headed to penalties and Messi converted the opening spot kick before it went all the way down to the two goalkeepers.

Callender put away his penalty with aplomb before producing a brilliant save from Panicco to win the cup. However, it was all about Messi and his extraordinary start to his Herons career.

The legendary Argentine was hoisted in the air by his teammates as they celebrated their first major trophy. He took to Instagram after and expressed his delight, writing:

"A night to remember... New Year's Eve (Leagues Cup."

Lionel Messi is loving life at DRV PNK Stadium and is wreaking havoc for the Herons. He is only 19 goals shy of Gonzalo Higuain's all-time record of 29 goals for Vice City after just seven games.