“Coming up against Portugal makes my son happy” - Georgia boss Willy Sagnol delighted to battle Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

Georgia manager Willy Sagnol has claimed that he is excited about being drawn in the same group as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal at Euro 2024 because his son is a huge fan of the Al-Nassr forward. The former France international helped Georgia qualify for the first major tournament in their history and will be looking to cause a few upsets in Germany.

Georgia, Portugal, Turkiye, and Czechia have been drawn together in Group F of the competition. Ronaldo is expected to play a starring role for the Portuguese national team after scoring 44 goals across all competitions for Al-Nassr in 2023-24.

Retired right-back Willy Sagnol will manage Georgia's stars, such as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Georges Mikautadze in their first-ever major tournament.

Sagnol told UEFA.com that his son is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, and he's happy that his son will see him lead a team against Portugal. He said (via Sports Mole):

"One of my sons is, I believe, the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan on earth, so I know that coming up against Portugal makes my son happy and that's awesome as a dad. It's going to be a very tough group, though, as Portugal are a European powerhouse."

Georgia overcame Greece on penalties in the playoff final to reach Euro 2024, and defeated Montenegro in a friendly before the tournament. The 47-year-old manager is in his third year in charge of the team, and has won 17 of his 34 games as manager.

Ronaldo heads into Euro 2024 as the competition's record goalscorer and appearance-maker. The Al-Nassr star did not feature in any of his side's first two friendlies before the tournament but is expected to feature against the Republic of Ireland.

Arsenal legend wants Cristiano Ronaldo benched for Euro 2024: Reports

Arsenal great Paul Merson believes that Portugal manager Roberto Martinez should bench Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024. The 39-year-old has been included in the Portuguese squad for the tournament in Germany.

Merson told Sportskeeda that he thinks the 39-year-old forward should be left out of the first two games of Euro 2024 against Czech Republic and Turkiye. He acknowledged the forward's goal-scoring record in Saudi Arabia but believes he may not be as effective in Europe. Merson said:

"Bruno Fernandes is a top-class footballer and should play a starring role for Portugal, while Cristiano Ronaldo is still with the squad despite entering the twilight years of his career."

"He’s still their captain and banging in the goals in Saudi Arabia, but I think they’ll see what he’s like in the camp and take a call on his selection."

Portugal will face Georgia in their final group stage fixture on Tuesday, June 18.

"I would personally leave him out of the first two games and get qualification sorted before bringing him back for the final encounter. If he plays well, he can keep his spot and that’s the right way to go about it as it’s a massive jump for someone to come into the European Championship after playing at such a lesser standard in Saudi."

Cristiano Ronaldo scored ten goals in ten appearances in qualifying to lead Portugal to a place in the tournament this summer. The 39-year-old won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020 and will be keen to repeat the feat at Euro 2024.