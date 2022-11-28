"Comments won’t help us to win" - Roberto Martinez responds to Kevin De Bruyne's claims that Belgium squad is 'too old' to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Belgium were dramatically humbled by Morocco in their second group match in Qatar's FIFA World Cup, succumbing to a 2-0 loss on Sunday, 27 November. They are currently sitting in third place in their group standings.

The poor loss brought Kevin de Bruyne's words about the Red Devils being "too old" to the limelight, forcing manager Roberto Martinez to respond.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



This is what Jan Vertonghen had to say after Morocco held them scoreless in a 2-0 win today Yesterday, Kevin De Bruyne said that Belgium are ‘too old’ to win the World Cup.This is what Jan Vertonghen had to say after Morocco held them scoreless in a 2-0 win today Yesterday, Kevin De Bruyne said that Belgium are ‘too old’ to win the World Cup.This is what Jan Vertonghen had to say after Morocco held them scoreless in a 2-0 win today 😳 https://t.co/4CLHh9oql6

The Manchester City playmaker stated in an interview to The Guardian (via USA Today) that Belgium were "too old" to win the FIFA World Cup, when asked about their chances:

“No chance, we’re too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is aging. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018. I see us more as outsiders.”

The shock loss may have vindicated De Bruyne's words, as the Belgians started the FIFA World Cup match with seven players over the age of 30. However, Roberto Martinez downplayed the 31-year-old's words (via Mirror), stating:

“This is the first time I’ve heard those comments from Kevin. At a World Cup, the players have to speak to the media every day, 90 percent of it will be positive but there are always one or two lines that don’t fit into the context.

“A player is allowed to air their view. We’ve been together for six years now and comments won’t help us to win. Maybe it was a double-bluff. It’s what happens behind the scenes that matters.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium have 'no chance' to win the World Cup Kevin De Bruyne said Belgium have 'no chance' to win the World Cup 😳 https://t.co/CAmQQHALum

Belgium followed up their win against Canada with the loss to Morocco. They will face Croatia on 1 December. With the Red Devils sitting in third place, a win is the only result that will guarantee them a place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

2022 FIFA World Cup: Eden Hazard rues Belgium's shock loss

Eden Hazard was not happy with how his side had played in their loss to Morocco, and he made it clear in the post-match interview (via Mirror), stating:

“Morocco was just better than us today. We are all very disappointed but the Moroccans played very well. Now it will be difficult to qualify. But we are a team with great players and we will give everything against Croatia on Thursday.

"It certainly wasn't a bad match from us, but we didn't always do what was necessary defensively and we could also do better offensively."

Interestingly, Belgium enjoyed much more possession than the victors, 67 percent to 33. They also had nine corner kicks compared to just one for Morocco. However, both teams had the same number of shots at goal (10).

Where the Moroccans did seem to get the better of their European opponents was in the defence. They managed more tackles (22 to 15), more interceptions (9 to 7), and more clearances (21 to 5).

Get Argentina vs Mexico live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will top Group F in FIFA World Cup 2022? Belgium Canada Croatia Morocco 595 votes