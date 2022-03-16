"Commit to Gerrard’s project" - Ian Rush explains why Philippe Coutinho should choose Aston Villa stay over Arsenal move

Ian Rush has advised Philippe Coutinho to remain at Aston Villa amidst claims that Arsenal are interested in the Brazilian.

Coutinho has been in fine form for Steven Gerrard's side since joining them on a six-month loan deal from Barcelona in January. The midfielder has scored four goals and provided three assists from nine Premier League appearances so far.

While the Brazilian struggled to make a significant impact at Barcelona, he appears to have regained his form with the Villans. Coutinho's performances for the Birmingham outfit have thus seen him attract interest from Arsenal.

La Senyera @LaSenyera | Arsenal are having an eye on the situation of Philippe Coutinho. [sport] | Arsenal are having an eye on the situation of Philippe Coutinho. [sport] ❗️| Arsenal are having an eye on the situation of Philippe Coutinho. [sport]

Addressing the Gunners' links with Coutinho, Rush has opined that he can see why they are interested in the midfielder. However, the Liverpool great feels the player should remain with Gerrard's side if he wants to stay in the Premier League. He wrote in his Gambling.com column:

"Arsenal have been linked with Philippe Coutinho this week on the back his form for Aston Villa and I can see why – Coutinho to Arsenal makes sense. But if Coutinho is to stay in the Premier League beyond this season I think he should stick with Aston Villa."

"He seems to have a good rapport with his old Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard and it would be a risk for him to give that up in favor of joining one of the bigger sides. If Villa can afford to sign him and want to sign him, I’d like to see him stay and commit to Gerrard’s project there."

"That said, the football Arsenal are playing at the moment would lend itself to his qualities, so I can see the logic in the transfer links – he would be suited to their style."

It is worth noting that Coutinho shared the dressing room with Villa boss Gerrard during his time at Liverpool. The midfield duo played 81 matches together for the Reds.

Can Aston Villa buy Coutinho amidst interest from Arsenal?

The Villans are said to have the option to make Coutinho's move permanent for £33.4m. Gerrard's side are also keen to buy him from Barcelona in the summer.

barcacentre @barcacentre Gerrard would love to buy Coutinho in the summer, but the player faces having to take a significant cut to his £480,000-a-week wages if he is to make his loan move to Aston Villa permanent. [telegraph] Gerrard would love to buy Coutinho in the summer, but the player faces having to take a significant cut to his £480,000-a-week wages if he is to make his loan move to Aston Villa permanent. [telegraph]

However, the Brazilian's wages could be a problem for the Villa Park outfit. According to The Telegraph, the player would have to take a huge pay-cut from his £480,000-a-week salary to join them permanently.

It remains to be seen if Arteta's side will take advantage of the situation and try to lure Coutinho to the Emirates Stadium.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer