“Communism is nothing different from Nazism” – Tottenham Hotspur forward Lucas Moura pledges his support to right-wing Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro with bold claim

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has shown his support for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro as the 67-year-old nears the end of his term.

Bolsonaro is close to ending his term as the Brazilian President and is unsure about whether he will be re-elected. However, he has already gotten the support of footballing icons in the nation like Ronaldinho and Neymar.

Spurs winger Lucas Moura has come out in support of Jair Bolsorano as the 30-year-old recently stated:

“I'm a right-wing conservative. Bolsonaro is the politician who comes closest to what I believe. Communism is nothing different from Nazism.”

Moura is currently an integral part of Tottenham's squad under Antonio Conte. The Brazilian winger, however, has featured only twice for the Spurs this season. He is yet to score a goal or provide an assist on the field in this campaign.

The 30-year-old also missed his team's Champions League clash against Marseille in the Champions League due to a calf injury.

Moura played a crucial role when the north London club reached the Champions League semi-finals back in 2019. The Brazilian scored a stunning hat-trick in the second leg of the tie, including a stoppage-time winner that helped Spurs reach the final of the tournament after losing the first leg 1-0 at home.

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star has made 204 appearances for the Premier League side since his transfer back in 2018 and has scored 38 goals along with providing 28 assists.

Whether the winger can make an important impact this season remains to be seen. Spurs currently sit in third spot in the Premier League after collecting 14 points from their first six league games of the season.

They are set to take on Manchester City next. However, the Premier League fixtures have been postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte heaped praise on Richarlison for his performance against Marseille

Richarlison made his debut in the Champions League during his team's game against Marseille. The Brazilian made the switch from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur at the start of the season and was eager to test himself in the Champions League.

He had a stunning debut as the Brazilian scored both goals in Spurs' 2-0 win. Antonio Conte heaped praise on the player as the Italian stated after the match:

"I’m very happy for Richi. He deserved to have a night like this. I remember when we signed him, he said I can’t wait to hear the Champions League music and play in this competition. Not many words but important words for me."

