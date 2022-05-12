"Compare me with any player" - Liverpool superstar proclaims himself as the best in the world in his position

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is of the view that there is no other player in the world that is better than him in his position.

The 29-year-old winger has been in fine form for the Merseyside-based club this season. He has scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists from 48 appearances across all competitions for the side so far.

Salah, though, has not been at his best lately, failing to find the back of the net in Liverpool's six matches in all competitions. Despite his recent dip in form, the Egypt international was named the 2022 Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year last month.

The winger has now proclaimed himself as the best player in the world in his position and insisted that his numbers back his statement. Salah acknowledged that making a difference for his team is his duty, while also emphasizing his determination to keep pushing himself. He told BeIN Sports [via GOAL]:

"If you compare me with any player in my position, not only in my team but in the world, you will find that I am the best. I always focus on my work and do my best and my numbers are the best proof of my words. I like to always create a new challenge for me, to work in a different way and to make a difference and that is my duty."

Despite scoring just two goals in his last eight Premier League appearances, Salah remains the top scorer in the top-flight with 22 goals. He also tops the assists chart in the league with 13 assists to his name.

Liverpool superstar Salah is a contender for 2022 Ballon d'Or

Salah has already helped the Reds win the EFL Cup this season. The Egyptian will look to win more trophies with Jurgen Klopp's side before the campaign comes to a close at the end of this month.

Liverpool are set to face Premier League rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. They have also made their way into the UEFA Champions League final, with the side scheduled to take on Real Madrid on 28 May.

The Reds also remain in the mix for the Premier League. They are second in the points table and require Manchester City to lose at least one of their remaining games to win the title.

Should Liverpool win more silverware this season, Salah will be a strong contender to win the Ballon d'Or award this year.

