“Complete disaster class” – Arsenal fans label 26-year-old as ‘very, very stupid’ after being liability during 3-0 derby defeat against Tottenham

Arsenal fans are understandably angry with Rob Holding after the defender picked up a red card just after the half-hour mark in their 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, April 12.

The Gooners took to Twitter during and after the game, slamming the Englishman for his ineptitude and poor discipline which led to Arsenal eventually playing with ten men.

Here is a selection of the tweets:

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn Rob Holding is very, very stupid. Elbow on the face with a yellow.

Paul @_pts2 Complete disaster class from Holding today #TOTARS

Tony Soprano @SVCarbaholic Rob Holding is a bozo man. Can't believe some of you guys defend guys like him, Laca etc that aren't good enough

George Bailey @George_B_27 Course it's a red. Course it's rob holding. Fuck this, would rather do geography homework instead. Thanks Arsenal love you #TOTARS

Curtis @curtis_harper Rob Holding you fucking liability

Their anger was rather understandable as the Gunners struggled to get back into the game with lesser numbers. Holding's poor foul on Son Heung-min, which saw him receive a second yellow, could also potentially end up affecting their chances at a top-four finish.

Arsenal receive 3-0 beating from Tottenham Hotspur: Match report

In the 22nd minute, Harry Kane opened the scoring for the Spurs, placing a well-taken penalty in the bottom-right corner. Cedric Soares was at fault for causing the foul that led to the penalty after he barged into Son Heung-min in the area.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gunners, who were forced to continue the game with 10 men after Rob Holding received his second yellow card in the 33rd minute. The Arsenal defender caught Son with his forearm during a sprint to meet a long ball, and although his teammates pleaded with the referee, the decision stuck.

Harry Kane performed brilliantly on the night, guiding the home side to yet another goal before the half-time whistle. Son's corner met Rodrigo Betancur in the box, and the Uruguayan directed his header towards the far post where Kane dashed in to score a diving header from close range.

Although the Gunners had a 15-minute break to figure out a comeback strategy, it didn't help much. Tottenham continued their scoring form right after the second half commenced. Son scored their third goal of the night after the winger latched onto a loose ball and put it past Aaron Ramsdale.

The win sees Tottenham inch closer to the fourth-place spot. Mikel Arteta and his men now sit just one point ahead of Antonio Conte's side.

