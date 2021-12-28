"Complete do***" - Manchester United fans launch scathing attack on 2 players for Newcastle horror-show

Manchester United dropped points against Newcastle United in their Premier League clash on Monday at St. James' Park. Allan Saint-Maximin gave the hosts the lead in the seventh minute, with Edinson Cavani equalizing in the 71st minute to end the game at 1-1.

Manchester United were playing for the first time since December 11. This is because two of their Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak. Fans would've hoped for an energized performance from the Red Devils after a break of two weeks.

However, that was not the case. Manchester United were abysmal throughout the game but were especially poor in the first half. They were only saved by a lack of finishing from Newcastle's end and one stunning save by David de Gea.

In the first half, it was poor defending from Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane that gave Saint-Maximin the opportunity to cut in and shoot. He didn't miss. United couldn't conjure up much in the attack either. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't do much with the rare opportunities they got on the ball.

Manchester United fans were absolutely seething at this performance, especially on the outings from Rashford and Maguire. They took to Twitter to demonstrate their frustration. Here are some of their reactions:

Bagster7 @Baggy66462665 Rashford is awful, Maguire is awful Rashford is awful, Maguire is awful

liam @liamjdbutler How bad have maguire and rashford been yet again How bad have maguire and rashford been yet again

Stuie Hunter @Stuie93 Maguire and Rashford bneed to be hauled off.... Maguire and Rashford bneed to be hauled off....

G. Kwasi Enoch - #Onanefe @iamkwasienoch



Him and Maguire shouldn't be in this team, too toxic. Rangnick must take them off before it's too late. Half an hour played and Rashford has already lost possession 11 times.Him and Maguire shouldn't be in this team, too toxic. Rangnick must take them off before it's too late. #NEWMUN Half an hour played and Rashford has already lost possession 11 times.Him and Maguire shouldn't be in this team, too toxic. Rangnick must take them off before it's too late. #NEWMUN https://t.co/VhKoddNdpT

Ryan Prior @officialPrior Rashford and Maguire will never be dropped but they’re worst players at club Rashford and Maguire will never be dropped but they’re worst players at club

Metal Prawn 666 @metalprawn666 Utd have got big problems here and 2 of them are Maguire and Rashford Utd have got big problems here and 2 of them are Maguire and Rashford

Adam Stride @Adam_J_Stride How longs it going to take before we realise Rashford ain’t it. Needs to be dropped. Mctominay and maguire need binning too #mufc How longs it going to take before we realise Rashford ain’t it. Needs to be dropped. Mctominay and maguire need binning too #mufc

strapp99 @juicechat00 #NEWMUN

Maguire too Rashford is a BiGG problem for Manchester United #EPL Maguire too Rashford is a BiGG problem for Manchester United #EPL #NEWMUN Maguire too

Elvis (Chich) @ChichirElvis



Maguire. Ralf. Varane

#Mufc #NEWMUN I have never seen a more shambolic start to a game than this. This team is not good for my mental healthMaguire. Ralf. Varane I have never seen a more shambolic start to a game than this. This team is not good for my mental health Maguire. Ralf. Varane#Mufc #NEWMUN

Craig Wellington @mugsy3110 Maguire and rashford are terrible. All over rated. Championship level players Maguire and rashford are terrible. All over rated. Championship level players

Evaldas55 @Evaldas552 Rashford and Maguire need to be binned Rashford and Maguire need to be binned

Manchester United falling behind in the top four race in the Premier League

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, Manchester United fans had hoped for a title charge this season. The addition of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo further bolstered those hopes.

However, currently, even a top four finish is looking like a Herculean task for this Manchester United side.

After the draw against Newcastle United, United are seventh in the league table, seven points off Arsenal, who sit in fourth position. United do have two games in hand over the Gunners but winning them will only take them to fifth.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are above them and have games in hand too.

If the Red Devils are to clinch a top four position, it will certainly require an effort exponentially better than what they showed against Newcastle. Their next challenge lies in the form of Burnley on December 30 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

