"Complete garbage from Klopp","Gonna hold smoke for his subs" - Liverpool fans slam Jurgen Klopp for subbing out stars in loss to Real Madrid

Liverpool fans lambasted Jurgen Klopp after his side's disappointing 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16. The Reds spurned a 2-0 lead to concede five goals at home in Europe's elite club competition for the first time.

Klopp's men were in the driving seat up until the 21st minute following Darwin Nunez's exquisite backheel in the 4th minute. Mohamed Salah then capitalized on Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' blunder in the 14th minute.

However, Madrid hit back through the brilliant Vinicius Junior, who sent a scintillating strike past Reds shot-stopper Alisson Becker. The Galacticos attacker then equalized in the 36th minute after his Brazilian counterpart clumsily smashed the ball into him and it bounced into an empty net.

Los Blancos added a third in the 47th minute through Eder Militao's bullet header, and Karim Benzema added a brace in the 55th and 67th minutes. The Merseysiders threw the game away and have given Real Madrid the advantage following a heavy defeat in the first leg at Anfield.

Anfield supporters were less than impressed with the manner in which their side faltered. Klopp has particularly come in for criticism for his substitutions. The German coach decided to take Nunez and Cody Gakpo off. The duo were impressive on the night, with most of Liverpool's good play coming through the pair.

Nunez's goal was one to savor as his backheel stunned Courtois. He also had two shots on target but missed one big chance. The Uruguayan was substituted in the 64th minute alongside Gakpo. The Dutch winger is finally starting to find form at Anfield. The former PSV Eindhoven attacker made one key pass and was a threat on the counter.

Despite this, Klopp opted to throw Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino into the battle, a decision that ultimately failed. The Liverpool boss has received backlash, with one fan saying:

"Taking Nunez off was complete garbage from Klopp."

Another Reds supporter asks whether the German would have to answer for his questionable decision over the duo:

"Is Klopp gonna hold smoke for his subs etc or can he do no wrong. Seeing a lot of Gomez slander but hardly any Bajcetic, Fabinho, VVD criticism + taking off Nunez and Gakpo for Jota and Firmino lol."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Klopp's withdrawal of the attacking pair in a 5-2 setback against Real Madrid:

Six Oak Lock @KloppsHouse @madhousedeeside @JamesPearceLFC I would never take Nunez off, even if he had a broken leg, he's still likely to create something 🤷‍♂️ @madhousedeeside @JamesPearceLFC I would never take Nunez off, even if he had a broken leg, he's still likely to create something 🤷‍♂️

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Firmino and Jota subs completely weakened us.



Taking Nunez off was complete garbage from Klopp.



The issues weren't our attack. Firmino and Jota subs completely weakened us.Taking Nunez off was complete garbage from Klopp.The issues weren't our attack.

Brandinho 🇲🇽 @ElCompaHernando Nah straight up why did we take Nuñez off Nah straight up why did we take Nuñez off

⚽️ @0PINI0N4T3D Same substitutes, Nunez and Gakpo looking dangerous, takes both of them off. Why doesn’t Salah ever get subbed? Same substitutes, Nunez and Gakpo looking dangerous, takes both of them off. Why doesn’t Salah ever get subbed?

Bamo @_bamoooo Liverpool were never scoring the moment Nunez went off Liverpool were never scoring the moment Nunez went off

brett @brettxrb @DaveOCKOP We yanked Nunez and Gakpo off for what exactly? Dead @DaveOCKOP We yanked Nunez and Gakpo off for what exactly? Dead

A @A4x1x I still don’t get why we took off Nunez when chasing a goal I still don’t get why we took off Nunez when chasing a goal

X @Pr0f_X Is Klopp gonna hold smoke for his subs etc or can he do no wrong



Seeing a lot of Gomez slander but hardly any Bajcetic, Fabinho, VVD criticism + taking off Nunez and Gakpo for Jota and Firmino lol Is Klopp gonna hold smoke for his subs etc or can he do no wrong Seeing a lot of Gomez slander but hardly any Bajcetic, Fabinho, VVD criticism + taking off Nunez and Gakpo for Jota and Firmino lol

Steven Gerrard suggests Liverpool boss Klopp to hold an inquest after Real Madrid drubbing

A grim night for Klopp against his familiar foes.

Anfield icon Gerrard reckons the German will hold an inquest following the Real Madrid loss. He voiced his concerns over the fact they conceded five goals, telling BT Sport:

"Look, I think any team, any club, if you concede five goals there’s got to be an inquest into why and how. I’m sure Jurgen will do that in the coming days."

Liverpool's season is becoming a nightmare. They are on the brink of exiting their third cup competition. Not only that, their hopes for a top-four finish are in tatters, with the Reds sitting eighth, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points.

However, the defeat to Real Madrid was perhaps the lowest point of Klopp's tenure in charge at Anfield. Conceding five goals in Europe is unbecoming of any Liverpool side. Keep in mind, Klopp's men were on the cusp of an unprecedented quadruple last season. They finished with the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Poll : 0 votes