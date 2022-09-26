"Complete insanity" "He's lost the plot" - Germany fans furious with Hansi Flick as player dubbed 'ticking time bomb' starts against England 

Germany fans are unhappy with manager Hansi Flick's decision to start right-back Thilo Kehrer in their UEFA Nations League clash against England today, September 26.

Kehrer currently plays for Premier League club West Ham United. The 26-year-old has already made nine appearances for the Hammers since making the move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the start of the season.

The former Schalke defender has made 20 appearances for the German national team. However, fans are not yet convinced by the player.

Some claimed that Kehrer starting alongside Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck is a recipe for disaster.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Flick announced his team's lineup against England at Wembley:

Magical Messi @Magical91941206 Thilo Kehrer is a ticking time bomb, I hate him Thilo Kehrer is a ticking time bomb, I hate him

Die Mannschaft were defeated by Hungary in their last game on September 24.

The away clash against England will be their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They are in Group E for the tournament in Qatar alongside Japan, Spain and Costa Rica.

They will start their campaign against Japan on November 23.

Germany coach Hansi Flick opined on his counterpart Gareth Southgate

Germany coach Hansi Flick

Germany coach Hansi Flick recently heaped praise on England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of their clash in the UEFA Nations League game today.

Flick stated that Southgate, who led the Three Lions to the final of the UEFA Euro 2020, is the most successful coach in the history of the England national team.

In his pre-match press-conference, here's what the German tactician stated (via Football Daily):

"Of course, it is always the coach who is criticised when things don't go well. But he (Southgate) is the most successful coach in England's history as a national coach."

The 57-year-old went on to add:

"He also has the best points average. According to that, he has also done a lot of positive things and he's doing a good job. All I can say is it's a great team and it's going to be tough for us as well."

England were relegated to League B in the Nations League after they failed to win any of their five matches so far. They were beaten 1-0 by Italy in their last much.

This has put Southagte under immense pressure to perform at the World Cup in Qatar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far