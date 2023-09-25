"Complete sh**house" - Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star slams referee Robert Jones for what he did in 2-2 Arsenal draw

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas slammed on-field referee Robert Jones following Cristian Romero's handball decision in the second half of Sunday's north London derby.

Arsenal and Spurs played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend (September 24). Although the Gunners managed to lead twice in the fixture, Son Heung-min equalized for his side in either half.

The aforementioned controversial call came just before Bukayo Saka put his side 2-1 up from the penalty spot in the 54th minute. From close range, the ball struck Spurs defender Romero's arm in the penalty area, resulting in the aforementioned spot-kick.

Although Jones waived off initial claims for a penalty, he reversed his decision on the advice of the video assistant. Reacting to the referee's choice to award the penalty, Jenas wrote on his X account (Formerly Twitter):

"Complete sh**house off a referee! They’re all ruining the our game!"

Expand Tweet

Following the post, RefSupportUK, a charity aimed at developing, training, and supporting officials in the nation, hit back at Jenas. They claimed that such remarks encourage abuse against referees and that the former footballer ought to be ashamed of his actions.

Arsenal and Spurs took a point each from the match. Mikel Arteta's side are placed fifth and are level on points with Tottenham (14), who sit in fourth with a better goal difference.

"This is a disgraceful tweet" - RefSupportUK attacks former Tottenham Hotspur player's comments

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur player Jermaine Jenas (via Getty Images)

RefSupportUK, a charity looking to better develop officials in England, slammed ex-Tottenham Hotspur player Jermaine Jenas following his comments on official Robert Jones' penalty decision in the north London derby.

The TV presenter expressed his anger over a penalty call in the 2-2 draw between Arsenal and Spurs on his X account (Formerly Twitter). Unhappy with these comments, RefSupportUK replied to the post saying:

"This is a disgraceful tweet and you should be ashamed. Your tweet encourages online abuse of referees and considering your role on TV your employers need to give their head a wobble."

"Remember Anthony Taylor and his family were attacked at an airport because of antics such as yours."

Expand Tweet

The organization is referring to the time English official Taylor had a chair hurled at him by Roma fans in the Budapest airport. This incident took place soon after Jose Mourinho's side suffered a defeat on penalties to Sevilla in the Europa League final on June 1.