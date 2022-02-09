"Completely out of the game" - Peter Schmeichel slams Manchester United star's performance against Burnley

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel was left unimpressed by the performance put in by Paul Pogba despite the Frenchman scoring against Burnley.

Schmeichel believes Pogba does not warrant a contract extension if his form remains as inconsistent as it has been since his return from injury. Speaking to Premier League Productions (via the Mirror), Schmeichel said:

"I said before the game Pogba played fantastic on Friday night. If Pogba plays like that we want to keep him, we desperately want to keep him. But he was completely out of the game today and you can't have players doing that."

He added:

"That's not good enough for Man United. At Man United, you've got to have a very, very high low-level and at a minimum you've got to perform to that. You've got to have this type of urgency and understanding of when you need to push forward to get the goal you need."

Paul Pogba only recently returned to match fitness after being on the sidelines for three months. The former Juventus star impressed on his return against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup.

Pogba scored his first goal of the season against Burnley last night. The 28-year-old midfielder slotted the ball home from a low cross from Luke Shaw in the 18th minute. However, apart from the goal, Pogba was not involved in Manchester United's gameplay for the remainder of the match, according to Schmeichel.

Manchester United have dropped two points in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League following their 1-1 draw against Burnley. The Clarets equalized early in the second half to deny the Red Devils all three points on the night.

United have dropped down to fifth in the standings and are only three points clear of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. Both sides have two and three games in hand, respectively.

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel slams Paul Pogba for being "completely out of the game" against Burnley

Paul Pogba is yet to sign a new contract with Manchester United

As things stand, Paul Pogba has entered the final six months of his United contract and is yet to pen an extension with the club. The 28-year-old midfielder is in a position to sign a pre-contract with any foreign club or could leave Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the two notable clubs constantly linked with a move for the World Cup-winning midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Rangnick on Pogba's future: "I'm happy to have him back in the squad. His contract is expiring in the summer and if, in the end, he would like to stay or go somewhere else he has to show up". "It's in his personal interest that he plays at the highest level", he said.

Paul Pogba has made 15 appearances for Manchester United this season and has contributed one goal and seven assists across all competitions.

