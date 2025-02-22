"Completely ghosted", "No penalty no party" - Fans call out Cristiano Ronaldo's performance in Al-Nassr's loss to Al-Ettifaq

Fans on X ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo for his performance during Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Friday, February 21. The 900-plus-goal veteran failed to get on the scoresheet as they were stunned by a second-half comeback by the Knight of Ad-Dahna, losing 2-3 and further denting their title hopes.

Friday’s match was the reverse fixture between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and AL-Ettifaq in the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League campaign. Both sides faced off back in November at Abdullah Al Dabil Stadium, with the Knights of Najd getting the better of their Saudi rivals with a 3-0 victory.

After a goalless stalemate in the first half of the reverse fixture at Al-Awwal Park, Ayman Yahya opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in fortuitous fashion two minutes after the restart. A VAR review allowed Georginio Wijnaldum’s equalizer in the 55th minute to stand after it was initially chalked off for offside.

Al-Fati restored hosts' lead in the 65th minute with a towering header from a Marcelo Brozovic corner kick. However, Fati’s good works were wiped out in the 82nd minute, and he went on to become the villain as he inadvertently turned the ball into his own net after attempting to intercept an offensive pass.

The game was turned on its head as Wijnaldum grabbed an 89th-minute winner for the visitors. Al-Nassr’s woes were further compounded as winter signing Jhon Duran was given the marching orders in the second minute of stoppage time.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was the fourth highest-rated Al-Nassr outfield player as per Sofascore (7.3), some sections of fans weren’t pleased with the Portuguese icon’s performance, and they took to X to berate him for it.

An X user wrote:

''RONALDO COMPLETELY GHOSTED! TIME TO RETIRE.''

Another tweeted:

''No penalty no party for my idolo 😭😭''

''Ronaldo letting his team down, only gets about himself scoring'' @MessiLaAtomica_ wrote

''Is it not Ronaldo that is letting those guys down. As hw did to United'' @abrahamudoh_ added

''Ronaldo of course, bro only shows against bottom 3 teams'' @hardeywhuyi1 quipped

''Another Ronaldo disaster class 😭😭😭'' @Wxdge10 wrote

How Cristiano Ronaldo performed in Al-Nassr’s 2-3 defeat to Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have the best of nights in Al-Nassr’s latest setback in the Saudi Pro League. Despite playing the entirety of the game, the 40-year-old didn’t really influence the game.

Ronaldo wasn’t on the scoresheet; neither was he involved in any of the two goals scored by his side. Simply put, the Portuguese has a fair outing on the night. He registered a passing accuracy of 93% (28/30), had 42 touches, and all his six shots were on target. However, he lost possession five times and was caught offside twice.

Despite failing to score against Al-Ettifaq, Ronaldo still remains the league’s top scorer with 16 goals in 20 games.

