"Completely unacceptable" - Manchester United and Leeds condemn fans' chants about historic tragedies

Manchester United and Leeds United issued a joint statement condemning fans' chants about the Munich air disaster and the murder of two Leeds fans in Istanbul in 2000.

The two sets of fans traded chants about the unfortunate incidents during the Premier League showdown at Elland Road.

Both clubs have since released a joint statement which read (via BBC):

"Both clubs strongly condemn chanting from both sets of fans regarding historic tragedies at today's game, Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will continue to work together with our respective fan groups and the Premier League and other authorities on eradicating it from football."

The Munich air disaster took place back in 1958 as 23 people died. The Istanbul murder incident, meanwhile, took place in 2000 as two fans were killed during the UEFA Cup semi-final clash between Galatasaray and Leeds United.

Manchester United earned a 2-0 away win over Leeds United in their latest Premier League clash at Elland Road. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho scored for the Red Devils to secure the win.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag keen to further reinforce the squad

Leeds v United - Premier League

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Leeds United, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag claimed that he is keen to reinforce the team in the summer transfer window. He said (via The Sun):

"If we want to restore Manchester United, we need top players but also double in each position because we want to act in so many competitions. You saw it in the last game how we have, in certain positions, a lack of quality."

"That can’t be if you want to compete for the highest [trophies]. I’m here to manage the team, get the best out of them, and of course I have a job in bringing the right players in."

Ten Hag further added:

"There is a lot of communication about that with the board and management of the club but I am here to achieve the sporting aims and goals, not the finance."

