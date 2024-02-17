"Completely unlocked our attacking potential", "Elite player & teammate" - Fans salute Arsenal star for his 'movement' in 5-0 win over Burnley

Arsenal fans on X have hailed Kai Havertz after he had an outstanding performance in their 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Saturday, February 17.

The Gunners continued their impressive winning streak at Turf Moor. Martin Odegaard (4'), Bukayo Saka (41' (P), 47'), Leandro Trossard (66'), and Kai Havertz (78') all got on the scoresheet.

Havertz had a stellar game in midfield, finishing past James Trafford after a delightful run. The Germany international also created one big chance, made four recoveries, and won 12 duels.

One fan wrote:

"Havertz’ movement has completely unlocked our attacking potential. Imagine thinking Arteta would miss on a big-money signing."

Another fan said:

"Kai Havertz is an easy litmus test for ball knowledge. Elite player & teammate"

"Havertz struggles at lots of elements of the game of football but he's lowkey unguardable"

Havertz has had a decent start to the season for Arsenal to date, netting six goals and registering one assist in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Burnley 0-5 Arsenal: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Arsenal showcased their title credentials after they defeated Burnley 5-0 in their Premier League clash away from home. They are now second in the table with 55 points from 25 games, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

The Gunners dominated possession with 66 percent of the ball. They also attempted a total of 596 passes, with an accuracy of 86 percent. In contrast, Burnley had 34 percent possession and attempted 309 passes, with an accuracy of 73 percent.

Mikel Arteta and Co. also looked more dangerous in attack, landing 16 shots in total, of which seven were on target. They also contained the Clarets well, limiting them to eight shots with zero on target.

The Gunners will next be in action against Porto away from home in the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 21.