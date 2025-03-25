Concerns about Lionel Messi's fitness grows as he receives treatment after training separately from Inter Miami squad in open session

Lionel Messi's fitness continues to be a cause of concern for Inter Miami as he trained separately from other players while receiving treatment for a persistent muscle issue. The Argentine superstar has been playing with a low-grade adductor injury that caused him to sit out Argentina’s recent World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay. He will also miss the upcoming clash against Brazil.

Due to international duty, Inter Miami haven’t played since March 16. In his last appearance, a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United, the 37-year-old played the full 90 minutes and scored but admitted that he felt discomfort after that match.

Subsequent medical examinations revealed a slight strain in the muscle so the club is taking a precautionary approach with his return.

The club have been managing Lionel Messi's workload cautiously, and as a result, he has missed various MLS and CONCACAF Champions Cup games this season. His availability for Saturday’s home game (March 29) against Philadelphia Union is not yet clear, and the team’s medical staff is tracking his progress.

Expand Tweet

While Javier Mascherano’s side will be keen to have their captain available, they will not risk aggravating his condition. As the season is still in its early stages, Miami are focusing on Messi’s long-term fitness.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi opens up about his struggles at PSG

Lionel Messi spent two years at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) but has admitted that he struggled in France. The 37-year-old moved to PSG in 2021 following an unanticipated exit from Barcelona, but he did not settle properly before his move to Miami in 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, he spoke about his time in Paris (via BBC):

"Coming to play for Inter Miami was an opportunity and the way things developed during my last years in Paris, although it was a decision that I had to make on the go, because I had to leave from Barcelona, I went through two years which I didn't enjoy."

"I wasn't happy on a daily basis, with the training, the matches. I had a hard time adapting to all that. I felt called to come to Inter [Miami] because it's a club that's growing, very new, with few years as a club," Messi added.

Since moving to the USA, Lionel Messi has thrived, with 38 goals and 20 assists in 44 games. He has also led the Herons to their inaugural trophy, the Leagues' Cup in 2023, while clinching the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

