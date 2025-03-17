“Congrats my son, Daddy is proud” - Manchester United star sends hilarious message to Harry Amass after defender makes debut vs Leicester

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has sent a hilarious message to Harry Amass after the latter made his professional debut for the club. The 18-year-old defender came on as a substitute during the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Leicester City in the league on Sunday, March 16.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes secured a comfortable away win for Ruben Amorim's side against the struggling Foxes. With the side 2-0 up, Amorim decided to hand Amass his first taste of action with the senior team. The young left-back came onto the pitch in the 69th minute, replacing Garnacho.

Coincidentally, Amass also turned 18 on the same day. The youngster was excited to make his debut for the Red Devils and posted a series of photos from the game on Instagram with the caption:

"Amazing feeling to make my debut for such a massive club and a great win for the team ❤️"

His post received many reactions, with teammates such as Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount, and Amad congratulating Amass. Amad referred to the 18-year-old as his son, writing jokingly:

"Congrats my son, Daddy is proud."

Screenshot of Amad Diallo's comment

Amad Diallo was not in action against Leicester City. The Manchester United winger is currently sidelined with an ankle injury and is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old was having an outstanding season and was one of the club's best players before his knock. He scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 36 matches across competitions.

Manchester United manager sends message to Harry Amass after his debut with senior team

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was quick to remind Harry Amass of how lucky he is to wear the shirt of the club after handing him his professional debut against Leciester City on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, the Red Devils manager said (via TBR Football):

"Sometimes you can see all the situations in the game, you have these opportunities, you have your academy for these moments."

He continued:

"You have some moments that some players are injured and they have this opportunity and Harry Amass and all these young kids have to understand that they are so lucky for playing for Manchester United."

"And that is so important for him so that is the best gift that he can expect." Amorim concluded.

The victory over the Foxes saw United maintain a 13th position in the standings ahead of the international break. They will next face in-from Nottingham Forest in the league on April 1.

