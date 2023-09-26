"Congratulations brother" - Vini Jr, Luis Figo, Patrice Evra and Roberto Carlos react as Ronaldo Nazario marries model partner Celina Locks

Several current and former superstars have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the newlywed couple, Ronaldo Nazario (47) and Celina Locks (33).

The couple tied the knot in Ibiza in a glamorous ceremony alongside friends and relatives. This is the Brazilian superstar's third marriage after previously being married to Milene Domingues (m. 1999 — d. 2003) and Maria Beatriz Antony (m. 2008 — 2012).

The couple has shared a number of photos and snippets from the wedding ceremony in the small town of es Cubells. They put out a joint Instagram post together, where they can be seen wearing matching cream-colored outfits as they walk out of the church.

The caption read:

"Today we bring our families together for an intimate religious celebration 🤍 and thus marks the beginning of a week of many celebrations... #crwedding"

The post has garnered over 500,000 likes and has over 3,000 comments, including messages from some of the most famed figures in football. Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior commented "😍😍" while Luis Figo, who played with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, left two red heart emojis [❤️❤️] in the comment section.

Former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert simply commented "❤️" while French legend and former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra wrote:

"Congratulations brother ❤️❤️❤️"

Rivaldo, who played with Ronaldo for Brazil, replied "👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏" to the post and there were several other remarks from the couple's close friends, relatives and well-wishers.

Ronaldo Nazario praised Vini Junior's development in Spain after transfer from Brazil

Ronaldo Nazario criticized the state of Brazilian football earlier this year by saying that a lot of the stars who left for Europe weren't given the best training locally.

Ronaldo cited Vinicius Junior as an example, telling the Mano a Mano podcast, via Relevo (h/t Football-Espana) in July:

"They didn’t prepare him well or improve his technical fundamentals: he didn’t know how to control the ball with his left foot! Today, after growing in Spain, he is the most decisive attacker in world football.

"Vini arrived in Europe without refinement, in training. For many years, the talents that left, left like unpolished diamonds. His is a clear case..."

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Flamengo for a £38 million fee in the summer of 2018. Since then, he has become one of Real Madrid and Brazil national team's biggest superstars.

The 23-year-old has registered 60 goals and 64 assists in 228 senior games for Los Merengues, winning nine titles. That success did not translate to the international level.

The 23-cap Brazil international has three senior international goals to his name and is yet to win a trophy with the Selecao. They last won the World Cup in 2002 and the Copa America in 2019.