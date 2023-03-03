"Congratulations to Real Madrid for their win", "This team is finito" - Barcelona fans cannot believe 32-year-old star starts in El Clasico

Barcelona fans are losing their minds after seeing Xavi name Marcos Alonso in the team's starting lineup to face Real Madrid. The two Spanish giants are set to collide in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. The match is set to take place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fans, however, are baffled to see Alonso in the lineup. The defender joined the Catalan club from Chelsea in the summer of 2022 and has since made 24 appearances for the Blaugrana. Alonso, though, is yet to convince Culers with his performances.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen starts in goal for the Catalan club. Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Alonso, and Alejandro Balde are the four defenders. Andreas Christensen is suffering from ankle discomfort and trained only 15 minutes ahead of El Clasico. The Dane could only make the bench as a result.

Sergio Busquets, Franck Kessie, and Frenkie de Jong are the three midfielders. Gavi, Raphinha, and Ferran Torres are in the attack.

Fans, however, are livid to see Alonso's name on the team sheet. One fan has already given up hope and congratulated Real Madrid. He wrote:

"Alonso starting, congratulations to Real Madrid for their win."

Another fan wrote:

"Enjoy Alonso this team is finito."

Here are some of the best reactions from Barcelona fans across Twitter as Marcos Alonso starts against Real Madrid:

What did Barcelona manager Xavi say ahead of the Copa del Rey showdown against Real Madrid?

Barcelona and Real Madrid have already faced off twice this season. Los Blancos won the first meeting at the Santiago Bernabeu, earning a 3-1 La Liga win.

Barca emerged triumphant when the two sides met in the final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia. Xavi's team were victorious by a scoreline of 3-1.

Ahead of the third showdown, Xavi told the media (via Barca Universal):

“They are a very tough opponent, they don’t dominate in many moments but they have those mini phases where they dominate you and in a transition they get in your goal."

"They are a very difficult opponent on their home pitch. In the league they beat us well and we beat them well in the Super Cup. I think it will be resolved in the second leg, it’s a golden opportunity to reach a final and win a title.”

The Real Madrid vs. Barcelona clash at the Santiago Bernabeu will start in an hour.

