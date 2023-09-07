"Congratulations, son" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes shares heartfelt Instagram post on his son's 3rd birthday

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes recently took to Instagram and wished his son, Goncalo Fernandes, a happy birthday by uploading a series of pictures.

Bruno Fernandes' son, Goncalo, was born on September 6, 2020. Hence, to celebrate his third birthday, the Manchester United star uploaded a heartwarming post on social media. In the post, the Portuguese attacker can be seen spending happy moments with his young sons.

He captioned the post:

"Today is the day of the most smiling and cheerful of the house! The trace of the family is already 3 years old May you continue to be this good-tempered and gentle child that characterizes you! Dad can't be around but as soon as he comes back we'll celebrate together Congratulations son"

The 28-year-old also thanked her wife, Ana Pinho, in the caption of the Instagram post and promised that he'd take care of their children by blessing them with affection and education.

He wrote:

"To you @anaapinho, thank you for this gift and for never letting them lack anything, and especially love, affection and education"

Goncalo is Bruno Fernandes' second child. He also has a daughter, Matilde, who was born in 2017. The former Sporting CP midfielder is currently married to Ana Pinho.

The couple tied the knot in December 2015 after being together for years. They got married in a private ceremony, and since then they have been living together happily.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks Bruno Fernandes is a great captain

Last season, Harry Maguire was stripped of Manchester United's captaincy as Bruno Fernandes was named the new skipper under Erik ten Hag. The United talisman has been one of the most consistent performers for the Red Devils.

However, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes thinks that the Red Devils currently have several players who can lead the side. He named former Real Madrid players Casemiro and Raphael Varane as potential captaincy candidates for the Old Trafford outfit.

Paul Scholes said via Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube show FIVE:

"Whereas Bruno has done it, hasn’t he? I think now for the first time, there’s quite a few leaders in the team. You think of the experience they’ve got, with the manager they’ve brought in. Varane, a World Cup winner, Real Madrid. Casemiro."

However, not snubbing the Portuguese midfielder's contribution, the Englishman also heaped praise on the 28-year-old.

Scholes further stated:

"He’s done a fantastic job when he has been captain and he looks a leader, he’s the one that’s always having a go, always trying to rally his team. I think it’s a great choice.”

Manchester United will be locking horns against Brighton on September 16 at Old Trafford. Last week, the Red Devils suffered a dramatic 3-1 loss against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal after Alejandro Garnacho's goal in the 89th minute was overruled.