“Congratulations my troop” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to son as he turns 13 today

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a special message to his son Cristiano Jr on Instagram as the latter turned 13 today.

Ronaldo Jr. was born in San Diego, California on June 17, 2010, to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, with his mother being an anonymous surrogate. The Portuguese ace allegedly paid €12,000,000 for full custody of his son, claiming the mother wished to remain unknown.

Ronaldo posted a loving birthday wish for his son on Instagram that read:

"Congratulations, my troop. 13 years already. Dad loves you very much."

Cristiano Jr. has followed in his father's footsteps in becoming a professional footballer and currently plays as a forward at the Mahd Academy in Saudi Arabia. He currently resides in Riyadh alongside his siblings and parents, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

The Portuguese starlet has previously featured for the Manchester United and Juventus academies.

"I was hoping to win something this year" - Cristiano Ronaldo gives thoughts on going trophyless this season at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo recently gave an interview with a Saudi Pro League media channel where he gave his verdict on his first season with Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese icon joined the Knights of Najd in January on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his exit from Manchester United in December of 2022. The 38-year-old didn't take long to make an impact, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances this campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't able to secure any silverware in his debut season in Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr were knocked out of both the Saudi Super Cup and King Cup of Champions. They also lost the Saudi Pro League title to Al-Ittihad by five points.

The Portugal skipper gave his thoughts on his experience at the club so far and said (via MARCA):

"Well, my expectation was a bit different, to be honest, I was hoping to win something this year but it is not always as we think or as we want. Sometimes, we need passion, consistency, persistence and determination to achieve the best."

"I still believe that next year we will improve a lot, let's say that in the last five or six months the team has improved a lot. Even in the league itself, all the teams have improved."

He added:

"Sometimes it takes time, but if you believe and believe in your goal, I think everything is possible. I was hoping to win something this year, but we didn't... but next year, I am very positive and confident that things will change, that we will go in a better way. So, let's believe that and let's work on that."

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes