“Connection with Ronaldo needs to be studied,” “Heart of this team” – Al-Nassr fans identify player Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to play with after win

Fans have hailed Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic as the player who deserves to play with Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr's league win on Saturday (September 2).

Brozovic, 30, has arrived from Inter Milan and has hit the ground running. In four games across competitions, he has bagged a goal and an assist, starting all four outings.

Although he didn't make a goal contribution in Al-Nassr's 5-1 SPL win at Al-Hazem, he controlled play from midfield and linked up well with Ronaldo. Fans have hailed the duo's connection, with one tweeting:

"Brozovic is the heart of this team, man! This is what Al Nassr needed for so long."

Another chimed in:

"Brozovic connection with Ronaldo needs to be studied, man... He's just like a missing piece."

Here are the top reactions on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Al-Nassr ran riot at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. The visitors opened the scoring through Abdulrahman Ghareeb in the 33rd minute, with Ronaldo providing the assist.

Eight minutes into the first half's added time, Abdullah Al-Khaibari doubled their lead before Muhammed Badamosi reduced arrears early into the second half (47'). Otavio, though, restored Al-Alami's two-goal lead, thanks to another Ronaldo assist (57'), before the Portuguese bagged his landmark 850th career goal in the 68th minute.

Ten minutes later, Sadio Mane also got on the scoresheet as Luis Castro's men registered an emphatic win to move to sixth in the standings. They're now four points behind leaders Al-Hilal after five games.

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking night for Al-Nassr

Ronaaldo is on fire at Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a tear at Al-Nassr this season. With his strike against Al-Hazem on Saturday, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the first player in history to score 850 goals for club and country.

His pair of assists on the night also meant that the 38-year-old has now provided an assist in four straight games for the first time in his illustrious career. He's now the top assist provider in the Saudi Pro League (3) this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will next be in action for Portugal in their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia (September 8) and Luxembourg (September 11). The captain has five goals in four qualifying games this season.