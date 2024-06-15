Conor McGregor makes £50,745 bet on Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024, UFC icon will earn £761,310 if deleted prediction comes true

Conor McGregor made a £50,745 bet on Cristiano Ronaldo finishing EURO 2024 as the top goalscorer. The UFC legend is set to win £761,310 if his prediction, which he has now deleted from social media, comes true.

That comes after his fight with Michael Chandler was postponed to September due to injury. The specifics of his injury are unknown, and it was widely expected that he would discuss what happened and provide some insight. McGregor took to social media eventually but not to talk about his injury.

According to The Sun, in a now-deleted tweet, 'The Notorious' revealed to his followers that he had bet a heavy £50,745 on Cristiano Ronaldo. The UFC legend is hoping on the legendary Ronaldo to finish EURO 2024 as the top scorer. The two athletes have interacted in the past, sitting together during a boxing event in Saudi Arabia late last year.

McGregor reportedly posted the caption (via The Sun):

"60 G's on Cristiano Ronaldo to retain his Euro Golden Boot. Siuuu!"

There's a chance for the legendary striker to do so, as he has spent the past year in top form with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The 39-year-old ended the season with a record 35 goals in 31 games and will hope to continue that form at EURO 2024.

Some records Cristiano Ronaldo could break at EURO 2024

The legendary superstar is chasing records galore with Portugal. He's set to be the first player to play six editions of the tournament and will also be doing so consecutively, with nobody else playing more than four.

He also has an impressive 21 direct goal contributions in the Euros, the most by any player. Ronaldo's 12 match wins at the tournament is another record. He has seven assists in the Euros, one short of Czech icon Karel Poborsky's Euro record.

Ronaldo and Co. open their campaign against the Czech Republic on Tuesday (June 18) in Leipzig. Turkey and Georgia are the two other teams in the group of the Euro 2016 winners.