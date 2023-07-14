Conor McGregor’s manager reacts to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami as he makes bold MLS prediction

Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar has suggested that Lionel Messi's arrival in the MLS is going to make the younger generation more interested in football. He also believes that the league will stay investing in academies and also begin divisions in the traditional European style.

MLS does not have the concept of relegation and promotion right now and are divided into two conferences. The clubs also have a strict wage cap, but can offer higher wages to three players by labeling them as Designated Players.

Speaking to Daily Mail at the ESPY Awards, Attar claimed that the move to bring Messi to the MLS is going to help get the sport into more households in the United States. He said:

"I was a big believer in MLS from the early days and I always said if you looked at America, if we had the same, not only program but also the major platform if you will, you start to see us excel not only in terms of the domestic game but even the World Cup scene."

He added:

"What this does, not only for the MLS, but what it does for our younger generation is they're going to buy into the game a lot earlier. And now we not only have the club system and the D1, D2, D3 in the collegiate program and system, but now you should have also the academies, which is a traditional European style, the game and the way they've developed their talent from early days."

Attar continued:

"We have that now too. So, I'm excited about where the sport of soccer's going, and I think it's a very bright future for the US, the MLS and the national team and Messi is going to help all of that."

Lionel Messi had offers from Barcelona and Al Hilal but chose to join Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi has a busy week ahead of possible Inter Miami debut

Lionel Messi signed his contract at Inter Miami on Thursday and is now set for a busy week. He will be unveiled at an event on Sunday, which will reportedly have over 20,000 fans in attendance.

On Monday, the Argentine will be having his first press conference and will also be training with his new side. The journalists will be in attendance for the open training on Tuesday, ahead of the possible debut on Thursday.

Inter Miami take on Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup match at the DRV PNK Stadium.

