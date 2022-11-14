"Considerable lack of self-awareness", "He isn't a team player" – Who said what: How the football world reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo accusing Manchester United of betraying him

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's recent admission about feeling let down by his current club has sent shockwaves.
Ronaldo, 37, has been in the headlines since before the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season due to his desire to leave the Red Devils. After failing to force his way out earlier this summer, he has been reduced to appearances off the bench under new boss Erik ten Hag.
Earlier last month, he garnered headlines for storming down the tunnel during his team's 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur. After his refusal to come on as a second-half substitute, the veteran striker was dropped from the Red Devils' squad for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.
Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via ESPN), Ronaldo hit out at Ten Hag as well as his current club for alienating him. He said:
"I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed."
Here's how the footballing world reacted to his remarks:
Ronaldo, who joined the Red Devils from Juventus for £13 million last summer, has started just four Premier League matches this season. He has registered just three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit so far.
Although the player is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have the option to extend his deal by another year.
As per ESPN, the top brass at Manchester United are currently open to both permanent and temporary offers for the striker in January.
Manchester United eye move for Ivan Toney as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement
According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are eyeing Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.
Toney, 26, has caught the eye with his clinical performances in front of goal in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. So far, he has scored 11 goals and contributed three assists in 16 overall games for the Bees.
A complete striker renowned for his finishing and penalties, he has a contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until June 2025. As per the aforementioned report, he is valued at around €45 million.
Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020 after being named the EFL League One Player of the Season. He guided the Bees to the Premier League in his debut season, scoring a record 31 goals in a single EFL Championship campaign.
