"Considerable lack of self-awareness", "He isn't a team player" – Who said what: How the football world reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo accusing Manchester United of betraying him

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's recent admission about feeling let down by his current club has sent shockwaves.

Ronaldo, 37, has been in the headlines since before the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season due to his desire to leave the Red Devils. After failing to force his way out earlier this summer, he has been reduced to appearances off the bench under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Earlier last month, he garnered headlines for storming down the tunnel during his team's 2-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur. After his refusal to come on as a second-half substitute, the veteran striker was dropped from the Red Devils' squad for their 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored (via ESPN), Ronaldo hit out at Ten Hag as well as his current club for alienating him. He said:

"I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me. If you don't have respect for me, I'm never gonna have respect for you. Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed."

Here's how the footballing world reacted to his remarks:

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager”



Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished.



99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this. Ronaldo “I don’t respect the manager” Ronaldo under ETH: Announced he wanted to leave, refused to come on as a substitute, walked off the bench & left before the game had finished. 99% of United fans will be on the side of ETH, which shows how badly Ronaldo has handled this.

Chris Sutton @chris_sutton73 When Ronaldo returned he thought he was bigger than Manchester United… no player is bigger than the club. A very sad end. He simply isn’t the player he once was and can’t except that. He’s shown once again he isn’t a team player… When Ronaldo returned he thought he was bigger than Manchester United… no player is bigger than the club. A very sad end. He simply isn’t the player he once was and can’t except that. He’s shown once again he isn’t a team player…

Henry Winter @henrywinter Cristiano Ronaldo is the past, Erik ten Hag the future. Ronaldo makes some legitimate points in his Morgan i/v about #MUFC facilities & standards. But ETH addressing the latter, team showed their spirit without CR7 at FFC, have a huge prospect in Garnacho and are moving on. 1/2 Cristiano Ronaldo is the past, Erik ten Hag the future. Ronaldo makes some legitimate points in his Morgan i/v about #MUFC facilities & standards. But ETH addressing the latter, team showed their spirit without CR7 at FFC, have a huge prospect in Garnacho and are moving on. 1/2

Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_ Manchester United's prep for the season, formative months of Erik ten Hag's reign, the new culture being created, their most complete display (v Spurs) in ages, the high of a future star scoring a late winner, the collective... all undercut by Cristiano Ronaldo. That's betrayal Manchester United's prep for the season, formative months of Erik ten Hag's reign, the new culture being created, their most complete display (v Spurs) in ages, the high of a future star scoring a late winner, the collective... all undercut by Cristiano Ronaldo. That's betrayal

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst No response from #mufc on Ronaldo claims so far. Surreal he captained club a week ago and seems like an opening salvo to force the club into paying him off. He’s misread the room again, overshadowing positive result with more negativity. Matchgoers aren’t daft and back Ten Hag. No response from #mufc on Ronaldo claims so far. Surreal he captained club a week ago and seems like an opening salvo to force the club into paying him off. He’s misread the room again, overshadowing positive result with more negativity. Matchgoers aren’t daft and back Ten Hag.

Adriano Del Monte @adriandelmonte Any disrespect towards Cristiano Ronaldo (esp from Man Utd fans) is completely unfair. He’s endured a tough personal time off-field, & while clearly not key to the club’s long-term plans on-field, this shows that issues run deep at Manchester United.



No way to treat a legend. Any disrespect towards Cristiano Ronaldo (esp from Man Utd fans) is completely unfair. He’s endured a tough personal time off-field, & while clearly not key to the club’s long-term plans on-field, this shows that issues run deep at Manchester United.No way to treat a legend. https://t.co/bIB1Tz9Zwd

Ben Hayward @bghayward Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview is an embarrassment. Bottom line: he isn’t handling his decline with any grace or dignity. He’s 37 and not as good as he once was. It happens to everyone eventually. But blaming others shows a considerable lack of self-awareness. Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview is an embarrassment. Bottom line: he isn’t handling his decline with any grace or dignity. He’s 37 and not as good as he once was. It happens to everyone eventually. But blaming others shows a considerable lack of self-awareness.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen



Cristiano Ronaldo 'leaving'



That's the difference. Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona: "I behaved with humility and respect and I hope that's the memory that will be left of me."Cristiano Ronaldo 'leaving' #MUFC : "If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”That's the difference. Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona: "I behaved with humility and respect and I hope that's the memory that will be left of me."Cristiano Ronaldo 'leaving' #MUFC: "If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”That's the difference.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk Aw. Cristiano 'trying to engineer a transfer away all summer' Ronaldo feels forced out of Manchester United. Aw. Cristiano 'trying to engineer a transfer away all summer' Ronaldo feels forced out of Manchester United.

Sam Tighe @stighefootball Cristiano Ronaldo you are supposed to be a grown man. Cristiano Ronaldo you are supposed to be a grown man.

Nick Harris @sportingintel



And the same goes for The Ronaldo-Morgan interview is sad in so many ways. Someone who had been at the top of their game for so long, now a marginal figure, losing stature, influence and ability to be relevant. Raging at the dying of the light.And the same goes for @Cristiano The Ronaldo-Morgan interview is sad in so many ways. Someone who had been at the top of their game for so long, now a marginal figure, losing stature, influence and ability to be relevant. Raging at the dying of the light.And the same goes for @Cristiano.

Ronaldo, who joined the Red Devils from Juventus for £13 million last summer, has started just four Premier League matches this season. He has registered just three goals and two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit so far.

Although the player is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, the Red Devils have the option to extend his deal by another year.

As per ESPN, the top brass at Manchester United are currently open to both permanent and temporary offers for the striker in January.

Manchester United eye move for Ivan Toney as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are eyeing Brentford striker Ivan Toney as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Toney, 26, has caught the eye with his clinical performances in front of goal in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. So far, he has scored 11 goals and contributed three assists in 16 overall games for the Bees.

A complete striker renowned for his finishing and penalties, he has a contract at the Gtech Community Stadium until June 2025. As per the aforementioned report, he is valued at around €45 million.

Toney joined Brentford from Peterborough United in the summer of 2020 after being named the EFL League One Player of the Season. He guided the Bees to the Premier League in his debut season, scoring a record 31 goals in a single EFL Championship campaign.

