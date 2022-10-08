“Conte Ball is alive”, “Tears in my eyes” – Tottenham fans delighted as Antonio Conte offers rare chance to 2 players in starting line-up for game against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur fans are delighted with manager Antonio Conte for giving Yves Bissouma and Matt Doherty rare starts in their encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion on October 8.

Spurs head to the Amex Stadium looking to bounce back from last weekend's disappointing 3-1 defeat to arch-rivals Arsenal.

It was the first loss for Conte's men in the league, and they now sit 3rd, with five wins, two draws, and one defeat in eight.

Much has been said about the Italian's tactical decisions.

Bissouma hasn't been a regular starter under Conte since arriving at Tottenham from Brighton in the summer for £26.3 million.

The Malian midfielder has made eight appearances in all competitions, with most of those coming from the bench.

He is yet to really make an impact in north London but gets his chance against his former side today.

Meanwhile, Doherty was afforded chances last season under Conte, making 15 appearances for Spurs in the 2021-22 campaign.

However, he has fallen out-of-favor under the former Chelsea coach so far this season.

Conte was even asked about his lack of game time midweek in which he replied (via GOAL):

"Doherty last season played every game, and now I am not seeing him in the right way to start games. I am not stupid. I don't want to lose."

Spurs' poor performance against not only the Gunners last weekend but in their 0-0 stalemate against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League may have changed his mind.

Conte has gone with a 3-5-2 formation, starting with Hugo Lloris in goal. The French goalkeeper will be making his 428th appearance for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Christian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies are chosen in defense. Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon are deployed as wing-backs.

Bissouma joins Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield.

The deadly duo of Harry Kane and Son Heung Min start up front for Tottenham.

All eyes will be on how Bissouma and Doherty fare given they are looking to play themselves into Conte's thinking on a regular basis.

Here are some reactions from Spurs supporters on Twitter to the news that the duo start against Brighton:

Tottenham look to bounce back from north London derby misery

Tottenham suffered derby disappointment

Spurs will be keen to shake off last weekend's defeat to league leaders Arsenal and will look to do so against a difficult Brighton side.

The Seagulls have only just replaced Graham Potter with Roberto De Zerbi, and the Italian oversaw an impressive 3-3 thriller at Liverpool.

Brighton currently sit sixth in the league, winning four of their seven fixtures thus far.

It is an intriguing match-up between the two sides who have had similar runs of form in the Premier League to kick off the campaign.

