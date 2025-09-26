"Continues to remind us why he's regarded as the best that ever played" - Pundit hails Lionel Messi after his performances for Inter Miami

Pundit Shaka Hislop has helped praise on Lionel Messi after his performance for Inter Miami in their MLS win over New York City FC. The 38-year-old scored twice and provided an assist as the Herons booked their place in the playoffs for a second successive year.Hislop pointed to Messi's longevity as amazing, stating that the Argentina international is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age. He praised the Inter Miami man for simplifying the game, admitting that the extent of his time at the top of his game is quite scary.&quot;It really is scary seeing Lionel Messi do things that he continues to do; because Father Time catches up with us all and the question just becomes at one point does he catch up with Lionel Messi? Right now, he's showing no signs of slowing down, no signs showing he's any less a player than he was last season or before that. He continues to be the big draw in MLS and the way he plays the game continues to remind us why he's regarded as the best that ever played. He makes his game look so simple, and the things that he does are anything but&quot;, he said on ESPN.Lionel Messi has been in sensational form in recent weeks, with seven goals and three assists in his last five appearances for club and country. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man leads the MLS' Golden Boot race with 24 goals in 23 appearances this season.Messi continues to be a key player for Inter Miami and Argentina, and is reportedly close to extending his stay with the Herons. His decision to join the club in 2023 has proven to be a masterstroke, as Hislop agrees that he continues to be a huge attraction in the MLS, even at 38.Lionel Messi's teammate to end career at Inter MiamiLionel Messi is set to be without long-time teammate Sergio Busquets beyond this year after the Spaniard announced his retirement decision. The midfielder has revealed that he will end his career once the 2025 season reaches its conclusion later this year. Busquets joined Inter Miami after his contract with Barcelona came to an end in 2023, signing at the same time as Messi. The 37-year-old has been a key player for the club since, winning the Leagues Cup and Supporters Shield titles in 2023 and 2024, respectively. With Javier Mascherano's side having qualified for the playoffs, Busquets will be a part of their squad until then. He will officially retire at the end of the playoffs, bringing his illustrious career to an end.