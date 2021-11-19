Contract talks between Manchester United and wantaway star 'have collapsed' amid reported interest from Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan - Reports

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is unwilling to sign a new contract with The Red Devils.

It is believed Lingard is set to request Manchester United to sanction a loan deal in January. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are among the few sides that could be a potential destination for the England international.

Manchester United have tried to hold contract negotiations with Lingard after his brilliant loan spell at West Ham United last season. But the lack of playing time, even when United seem to be struggling with their first-team players, has frustrated the winger.

Lingard scored nine goals while assisting five in 16 appearances on loan at West Ham last season. After such a brilliant performance, it was expected that he would become a key figure for Manchester United this season. However, that hasn't been the case.

He has made just eight appearances this season across all competitions for The Red Devils. Most of his playing time came in the 1-0 defeat to West Ham in the EFL Cup.

With the 2022 World Cup coming close, Lingard is looking to cement his place in the England squad as well. This can only be achieved by playing consistently at the highest level. It seems likely then that Lingard's time at Manchester United is coming to an end.

It will be interesting to see whether he moves to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid or AC Milan. Or will West Ham be back in the mix for their impact star?

Jesse Lingard not the only player frustrated at Manchester United

Like Jesse Lingard, there are multiple other players who have suffered a lack of playing time at Manchester United. This includes players like Donny Van de Beek, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial.

🚨Eight senior Manchester United players are upset and feel 'misled' over their lack of first-team chances this season, including Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Diogo Dalot, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial.



Manchester United have had a torrid start to the campaign. Their sixth position in the league can currently be called an exaggeration of their performances on the pitch.

This shows that the current preferred first XI of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly not working well. It is this fact that has frustrated the mentioned players even further. Even with poor performances, some players are getting more chances than others.

If this trend continues, Lingard won't be the only player looking to move out of Manchester United in search of playing time.

